w01-09-23HCOwomeWR01.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Larissa Kaz 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College women's wrestling program has its first official national medalist after day one of the NAIA tournament wrapped up Friday.

Freshman Larissa Kaz fought her way through the 123-pound consolation bracket to secure her place on the podium. 

0
0
0
0
0