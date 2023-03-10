JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College women's wrestling program has its first official national medalist after day one of the NAIA tournament wrapped up Friday.
Freshman Larissa Kaz fought her way through the 123-pound consolation bracket to secure her place on the podium.
Kaz went 3-1 on the day. She scored a 18-8 major decision Texas Wesleyan's Elizabeth Duvall in the first round and a 4-2 decision on Jamestown's Arianna Maruffo in the second.
Kaz suffered a 20-10 loss in the quarterfinals to top-seeded Carolina Moreno of Southern Oregon, but rebounded to pin Life University's Olivia Mottley in the consolation quarterfinals and make program history.
With a win in her first match on Saturday, Kaz could still place as high as third. A loss puts her in the seventh-place match.
But, All-American status is guaranteed for the freshman, who is 31-9 on the year.
Other Bronco notables: Two Broncos with national tournament experience both bowed out in the consolation quarterfinals. Tabitha Wood (136) and Kaydince Turner (143) fell in their blood round bouts, falling just short of the medal stand.
Lisa Hoeflich won her first round match at 143 pounds before dropping two decisions to end her season. Taylor Rickley, a wild card qualifier at 170, suffered similar fate.
123 — Larissa Kaz (29-8), Hastings maj. dec. Elizabeth Duvall (9-8), Texas Wesleyan; 18-8
136 — Riley Dalrymple (26-8) dec. Tabitha Wood (17-5), Hastings; 12-5
143 — Lisa Hoeflich (11-5), Hastings maj. dec. Niah Smith, Waldorf; 13-4
143 — Desiree Jones, Menlo dec. Kaydince Turner (17-5), Hastings; 9-7
170 — Taylor Rickley (12-11), Hastings dec. Morgan Senior (9-11), Wayland Baptist; 4-2
123 — Larissa Kaz (30-8), Hastings dec. Arianna Maruffo, Jamestown; 4-2
143 — Josette Partney, Missouri Baptist dec. Lisa Hoeflich (11-6); 4-0
123 — No. 1 Carolina Moreno, Southern Oregon maj. dec. Larissa Kaz (30-9), Hastings; 20-10
170 — Abbey McIntyre, Grand View dec. Taylor Rickley (12-12), Hastings; 4-0
143 — Aniseta Acosta, Missouri Valley dec. Lisa Hoeflich (11-7), Hastings; 12-8
143 — Kaydince Turner (18-6), Hastings maj. dec. Morgan Shines, Eastern Oregon; 10-1
170 — Avery Ackerman, Saint Mary maj. dec. Taylor Rickley (12-13), Hastings; 10-0
Consolation quarterfinals round one
136 — Tabitha Wood (18-5), Hastings maj. dec. Maryellen Lafferty, Texas Wesleyan; 10-0
143 — Kaydince Turner (19-6), Hastings dec. Migdalys Ramos, Brewton-Parker; 5-0
Consolation quarterfinals round two
123 — Larissa Kaz (31-9), Hastings pinned Olivia Mottley, Life University; 1:36
136 — Paige Respicio, Providence maj. dec. Tabitha Wood (18-6), Hastings; 14-4
143 — Josette Partney, Missouri Baptist maj. dec. Kaydince Turner (19-6), Hastings; 9-0
123 — Larissa Kaz (31-9), Hastings vs. Maya Davis, Grand View