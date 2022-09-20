It's easy to understand why Minden has a freshman as its No. 1 golfer this fall.
KayLynn Jorgensen is dedicated to the game.
"She is such a good leader at a young age because the girls see her go out after practice and come out on the weekends and that is when she gets better," said Minden head coach Whitney Maulsby. "She puts in the extra time and effort and it shows on the course."
It showed on Tuesday in the form of a 2-over par 38 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings. That helped the Whippets beat both Aurora and host Hastings in a triangular with a score of 177.
Jorgensen was playing with Hastings No. 1 Anna Brant, who shot a 39.
"It was super competitive the whole time and that is what makes this game fun. We were both neck-and-neck and I knew we were close, and it turned out to be a one-stroke difference," Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen was most proud of her short game.
"My day overall I thought was really good," Jorgensen said. "My drives, approach shots and putting was really good. I did not have any three-putts today, so I was really proud of that and to have many one-putts makes a difference."
The Whippet might have shot par or under had she not had a few wayward drives.
"I had a couple of tee shots that would go right into the trees where I had to take a couple of punch shots, but other than that it was a pretty solid round," she said.
Callie Whitten turned in a 45 for the Whippets while Kara Suchsland shot a 46 and Brynn Smith a 48.
"It was a very hot day and a tough day. We shot a little above average for us so we did a great job," Maulsby said.
Jorgensen, Maulsby said, typically fires in the low 80s. When she puts it all together, she can go low, like Tuesday.
"(Tuesday) was one of those days where her putting was really good and she shot in the 30's which is fantastic," she said.
The Whippets' depth is something that excites Maulsby with districts fast approaching and state after that.
"The best things about our team is very close in what we shoot,," Maulsby said. "KayLynn shoots a little bit lower, but the rest of them are really close and to have a team score, we tend to be very successful because not a lot of teams have five girls that are close to each other."
Brant led the Tigers with what turned out to be her first career round under 40, according to her dad, Jeb.
Minden (177)
KayLynn Jorgensen 38; Callie Whitten 45; Kara Suchsland 46; Brynn Smith 48
Hastings (201)
Anna Brant 39; Kendall Consbruck 52; Alayna Stephenson 55; Gracey McIntyre 55;