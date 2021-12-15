Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. High 64F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 24F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.