For a team already with plenty of question marks this season, Adams Central coach Chris Trampe didn’t receive a ton of answers Tuesday night in a dual against Fairbury.
The Patriots wrestled without their top two grapplers from a season ago — and are unsure on their return — and the inexperience showed in a 66-18 loss.
Former state qualifiers Kayleb Saurer and Justin Barbee are out for extended periods of time as they deal with injuries, which leaves holes in the lineup.
“We’re kind of finding some new people to step up and trying to see who our leaders are and who we are as a team,” said Trampe.
Five of the eight Patriots who saw the varsity mat on Tuesday were freshmen. One of them earned a victory, while the other seven competitors were pinned.
“We saw some good things from some kids,” Trampe said. “We had five freshmen in the lineup and they all competed hard, but there were some places where we were just outmatched, and there were some places where we came through.”
The lone victor was 120-pounder Logan Stenka, who led off the dual with a first-period pin over Fairbury’s Hayden Bear.
Stenka, who brings previous experience to the mat from time spent in youth wrestling programs, pinned Bear in 1 minute, 43 seconds to give AC its first six points and only lead of the evening. Bear was a state qualifier as a freshman last season in the 106-pound weight class.
“We’ve been waiting for Logan to kind of have that breakthrough moment where he feels like he’s in control and he looked great tonight,” Trampe said.
Three of the next four matches spilled into the second and third periods, but resulted in Fairbury victories.
Adams Central looked destined to score a second win through Lincoln Treffer’s hard-fought effort at 138 pounds. Treffer jumped ahead of Carter Johnson 13-1 but was pinned with 14 seconds left in the match.
“He just got caught in a half-Nelson,” Trampe said.
What would have evened the match for at least the moment instead swung the Fairbury lead to 18-6. It only snowballed from there with the help of four classes left open by the Patriots.
Fairbury’s Connor Gerths (145) and Riley Arner (160), returning state qualifiers, both scored pins under a minute. Konrad Kuzelka (170) and Aldo Ramos (195) wrapped up the night for the Jeffs with two more pins.
“We had kids battle hard,” Trampe said. “We had freshmen facing state qualifiers and placers. We kind of knew. Win some, lose some. We just lost a few more tonight.”
The Patriots welcome in Lexington on Thursday. Trampe said with the state of the lineup “it might be more of the same.”
“We’re going to fill as many weights as we can,” he said. “Giving up 20-30 points to start a dual, unless we’re perfect, it’s going to be a long road. Right now we’re looking at growth and where we can improve at to kind of gauge where we’re at.”
Boys: Fairbury 66, Adams Central 18
120 — Logan Stenka, AC, pinned Hayden Bear, Fairbury; 1:43
126 — Spencer Weers, Fairbury, pinned Matthew Mousel, AC; 4:41
132 — Dalton VanLaningham, Fairbury, pinned Parker Wiens, AC; 3:15
138 — Carter Johnson, Fairbury, Lincoln Treffer, AC, 5:46
145 — Conner Gerths, Fairbury, pinned Austin Imler, AC; :30
152 — Isaac Henry, AC wins by forfeit
160 — Riley Arner, Fairbury, pinned Aden Feezell, AC; :28
170 — Konrad Kuzelka, Fairbury, pinned Beau Wiseman, AC; 1:16
182 — Jerik Johnson, Fairbury wins by forfeit
195 — Aldo Ramos, Fairbury, pinned Bladen Blecha, AC, 3:43
220 — Noah Hyson, Fairbury, wins by forfeit
285 — Drake Richartik, Fairbury, wins by forfeit
106 — Jaeden Forbes, AC, wins by forfeit
113 — Gavin Gerths, Fairbury, wins by forfeit
Girls: AC 60, Fairbury 12
Of the four matches that took place, Adams Central earned a split with Fairbury — a second-year program with lower numbers than the co-op between the Patriots and Hastings High. The Jeffs had eight open classes while neither team produced a wrestler at 105 or 115.
Adams Central nearly won three out of four official matches, but freshman Nevaeha Sorensen couldn’t avoid a pin after leading 6-2 with under a minute to go in the match.
“We thought she could pull through,” said coach Dan Lonowski. “She almost did, but that’s experience and she’s learning.
“She was wrestling well and got caught. We’ve just got to learn how to protect a lead without getting in danger and she’ll learn that.”
Kaley Waite kicked off the night with a second-period pin at 130 pounds after scoring her first takedown, which put her ahead 3-2 in scoring over Gabby Phillips. The whistle was then blown as she maneuvered her opponent into submission.
Piper Moll recorded AC’s second victory in a 145-pound match that lasted 20 seconds. She pinned Fairbury’s Gabby Herrera.
Kira Ahlers was pinned by defending state runner-up Fairbury’s Makena Schramm in the second period of their 190 match.
Lonowski said hosting Lexington on Thursday will give more of his girls an opportunity to wrestle as the Minutemaids boast a fuller lineup than Fairbury.
“We’re looking forward to that,” Lonowski said.
Opens: 100 (AC), 105, 110 (AC), 115, 120 (AC), 125 (AC), 135 (AC), 140 (AC), 155 (AC), 235 (AC)
130 — Kaley Waite, AC, pinned Gabby Phillips, Fairbury; 3:36
145 — Piper Moll, AC, pinned Gabby Herrera, Fairbury; :20
170 — Heidi Ramos, Fairbury, pinned Nevaeha Sorensen, AC; 5:28
190 — Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pinned Kira Ahlers, AC; 3:22