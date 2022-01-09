Sunday’s women’s wrestling open at Hastings College was about what head coach Cara Romeike expected it to be.
Well, that and more.
Romeike, who watched her Broncos rack up 12 pins inside Lynn Farrell Arena — the second most by any team in the tournament, anticipated her team performing well but only to the extent of “dusting some rust off” with it being the first time out in a competitive environment after the holiday break.
What she got was eight finishes in the top five and a pair of runners-up in a field of roughly 100 wrestlers.
“They honestly looked really good,” Romeike said through a grin. “We have a really young team, and they kicked butt today.”
One of the team’s 17 freshmen, Romneta Tesfa got her first collegiate victory, which was only a matter of time according to her coach.
Tesfa capped her day winning three matches, two via pin and the other by 4-2 decision, in the 101-pound weight class. Her only loss came to 10th-ranked Wayland Baptist’s Malarie Dominguez.
“She got her first win out of the way and she killed it today,” Romeike said. “We were really happy with that.”
Another freshman, Tabitha Wood went 2-1 on the day after losing in the 136-pound championship, again to a Wayland Baptist opponent.
Wood, who is ranked 15th nationally in her weight class, pinned Iowa Wesleyan’s Destiny Campbell in the quarterfinals and Umpqua Community College’s Nishika Smith in the semifinals after drawing a first--round bye. She lost to Jordan Suarez via tech fall.
“To have her only loss to (Suarez), who is ranked third in the nation right now, is pretty impressive,” Romeike said.
Kaydince Turner and sister Savannah, both of Wilder, Idaho, wrestled each other for third place at 143-pounds.
Kaydince, who is older by about 13 months and ranked six places higher (13th), came away with the bragging rights after registering a 10-0 tech fall.
“I think it’s cool that they can go and wrestle tough matches against each other and don’t just forfeit to each other,” Romeike said. “That sometimes happens, but they wrestled each other tough.”
Both women started their day with consecutive pins. Kaydince’s quarterfinal win was over in 20 seconds and Savannah’s 32 seconds.
Both lost in the semifinals via two-point decisions before pinning their opponents in the consolation semifinals.
Kaydince didn’t surrender a point to her younger sister in the bronze match.
Notes: Grace Montierth finished fourth at 191-pounds and went 2-3. Montierth lost her third-place match by one point. ... Amy Fuller, ranked 18th at 155, finished 2-2. She was pinned in the third-place match. ... The Broncos travel to the York Open on Jan. 15 before a home dual on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.