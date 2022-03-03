The Hastings College wrestling team will look to a freshman to unnerve the competition at this year’s NAIA Wrestling Championship this weekend in Park City, Kansas.
Boasting a season record of 59-1, Trenton Munoz, the 174-pound rookie phenom, swept his three matches in the GPAC Championships Feb. 18-19 in Mitchell, S.D. without so much as yielding a single point to help guide the No. 14 Broncos to a third-place team finish at the tournament.
Both he and fellow GPAC champion Taygen Smith (165) took top honors in their respective weight classes and will be looking to repeat among the best of the best at nationals.
“Trent is just a complete monster,” graduate assistant and interim head coach Keith Server said. “He never quits, never stops working. He’s just been going and doing everything you ask of him all year, working in tandem with Smith every day.”
Joining Smith and Munoz in search of gold are sophomore Edrich Nortje (141) and senior Thomas Stevenson (157).
A native of South Africa, Nortje has been ranked among the Top 10 most of the season, will look to reach the platform this time around after falling one win short last year.
Nortje gets a first-round bye as the No. 7 seed. He’ll see either No. 10 Kyle Kantola (33-10) of Indiana Tech or Tyler Okada (20-11) of Waldorf.
Stevenson, who finished second at conference this year, has been undefeated against NAIA competitors thus far. He’s seeded fifth in his weight class and draws Menlo’s Abraham Del Toro (20-8) in the first round.
Though Nortje and Stevenson have battled injuries during the season, Server said he still expects big things from all four of his wrestlers at nationals.
“For me, the hope is always to see the guys go out there and give everything they have every match,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got hopes for each of the guys being All Americans. I think any of them are capable of being in the national finals and competing.”
Server assumed control of the team following the resignation of head coach Josh Erickson two weeks before the conference season ended amid allegations brought by three former wrestlers who accused him of Title IX violations. Erickson denies the allegations.
Server said that while the Broncos would obviously prefer to have Erickson — who built the program back to national prominence — in their corner for nationals, the team appears to be coping well enough in his absence.
Erickson has stayed in touch with Server and the team since his departure and has said he plans to attend the national tournament as a spectator in support his former team.
“Most of the guys still like him and want to talk to him,” Server said. “It’s just one of those situations where the school did what it had to do and he did what he had to do and made a decision based on that. I don’t disagree with either side. It just hasn’t been a fun situation.
“I’ve been really proud of the guys the last few weeks. It’s a big shakeup when your head coach is not able to be a part of this every day. But they’ve done a really good job of continuing and getting back to work, knowing that even though he’s not with us, that we’re still pushing toward that original goal they set at the beginning of the year.”
Both Munoz and Smith appear to be peaking and healthy as they head into their final matches of the season, Server said.
“Taygen is looking great,” he said. “He’s as ready as I’ve seen him. He and Trenton are ready to go out there and make some noise.”
Munoz, the No. 4 national seed, will face Brewton-Parker’s Douglas Peppers (12-7). The winner gets St. Thomas’ Michael Abidin (3-1).
Smith, seeded eighth, gets Campbellsville’s Chandler Woenker (14-5) before a potential match with Embry-Riddle’s Keller Rock (26-6).