OUTSIDE ROY, N.M. — Riley Clavel cranks up the radio inside her Ford Fiesta and puts her foot to the gas pedal.
It’s about a 30-minute trip from her family’s ranch to town, but her 39 miles to the gallon don’t care.
She passes a whole lot of dirt and empty fields. Once in town, it’s mostly abandoned properties, a post office, convenience store, church and, finally, Roy High School.
“We used to have a grocery store and restaurant,” Clavel said, “but COVID kind of killed it a little bit.”
If you look hard enough at New Mexico on a map, you’d probably still miss Roy, the town of “about 150 people” in the northeast quadrant of the state.
It’s about three hours northeast from Albuquerque and a little more than two hours east of Santa Fe.
The closest Walmart is about a 90-minute drive. Days spent away from the ranch easily turn into full days packed with doctors appointments, grocery trips, the like.
“Not a whole lot to it, honestly,” Clavel says of the town. “There’s a water tower and you can probably drive it through in a minute probably.”
But it’s worth much more than that.
“It’s the best place in the world,” says Clavel, who had enough guts to venture to Hastings, Nebraska, to pursue a college basketball career after starring for the Class 1A Roy/Mosquero Lady Blue for five seasons.
Yes, five. Clavel started varsity as an eighth-grader.
So far in college, she has started all 22 of the games she’s played in. She missed Hastings College’s Nov. 29 road game due to injury.
She still doesn’t feel like she went to high school. The small class sizes — Clavel’s graduating class was three — are the reason for that.
That’s why attending Hastings College, and moving to a town of 25,000, generated culture shock in Clavel.
“This was a big risk to me,” she said. “I have all my grandparents in Roy, I have aunts and uncles. Fourteen of the 60 kids in the school are my cousins.
“Not very many people thought I was ever going to get this far.”
And it would have been easy for Clavel to stay closer to Roy.
Had Clavel’s aunt, Traci, and Broncos coach Jina Douglas’ sister, Jaci (Johansen), not played together at Hastings College in the 1990s, this story might never have been told.
But that family connection was enough for Clavel to reach out to Douglas and, eventually, decide to test the 534-mile distance between home and Hastings.
“I wasn’t sure I could make the distance work,” Clavel said. “But I love the coaches — really love the coaches; I love the environment; I love the school. It’s all working for me right now.”
Douglas thinks so, too.
Clavel’s leading the Broncos in scoring, averaging 11.0 points per game. She scored a career-high 27 at Doane on Nov. 17, 2021.
“For her to score 27 in her first GPAC game, I think I’ll take that,” Douglas said that night.
Before the season began, the coach was initially concerned with where Clavel’s level of play was at coming from the smallest class in New Mexico high school basketball.
“I watched her on film and thought this kid might have some potential, but you’re still worried about the pace of the game,” Douglas said. “So far, she’s made the adjustment really well. She can handle it, shoot it.”
Clavel’s senior year of high school finished with a state title — the first for Roy/Mosquero since 1998. Clavel had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the championship.
“We beat the defending state champs,” Clavel said. “It was a pretty big deal for our towns.”
Her career was built mostly away from town, inside a shop building on her family’s ranch. It also toughened her up, playing games against her siblings.
“If you wanted to use the gun or some quality time, you’d have to drive into town and go shoot,” Clavel said. “But we usually don’t do that, we play a lot on the court at home.”
When she isn’t hooping she’s helping with the family’s cow/calf operation.
“We have a lot of horses and cattle,” Clavel said.
It sounds a little bit like the show “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner.
“My family has watched that. They say some is accurate, some of it’s not,” Clavel said with a laugh. “It’s a little exaggerated.”
One thing that’s not, the grind of the GPAC season. Clavel’s learning that more every night.
The Broncos (12-11, 8-9) sit eighth in the conference standings with five games left.