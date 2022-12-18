For a hurdler, Jack Poppe plays a pretty mean game of basketball.
The Doniphan-Trumbull freshman last spring became one of the nation’s best hurdlers among junior high school athletes. Now he’s helping lead the way for the unbeaten Cardinals’ basketball team.
Poppe tops D-T in scoring, and he plays at a level beyond his years. He comes from athletic stock. His mom and dad competed in athletics at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Poppe showed his basketball prowess Saturday by ringing up a game-high 22 points Saturday in the Cardinals’ 63-49 win over Minden at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Parker Volk, at 6-foot-4 freshman, closed with 15 points in the win against the Whippets at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Throw in sophomore starter Ty Bennett, and you have the ingredients of a youthful Cardinal team with a whole lot of upside.
The Class C-2 No. 4 Cardinals remain unbeaten with a 7-0 record. D-T entered Saturday’s fray less than 24 hours after edging Central City 64-60. They didn’t skip a beat while playing in a morning game at this showcase event featuring 14 teams. Many were from Tribland. Others from longer distances such as Sidney and Elkhorn.
The Cardinals’ unblemished record makes D-T a team to notice following those back-to-back victories.
“We got our feet wet with our first five games, and we knew that this weekend was going to be a big one with Central City and Minden,” said D-T coach Kelan Buhr. “These guys are starting to make leaps and bounds right now. Our youth program has really paid off. We’ve got freshmen being able to play varsity level.”
Buhr had some compliments for his underclassmen.
“Jack is going to make me look like a better coach because he’s a heck of a player,” Buhr said. “Parker is a big kid but he can stretch people. He’s gotten a lot tougher in the last three weeks. Tyson, a year ago as a freshman, there was a fairly big learning curve for him. But now he’s starting to settle in.”
D-T raced to a 23-11 lead going into the second quarter. By halftime, the Whippets trailed 38-21. Minden’s efforts were marred by 11 first-half turnovers.
“The first half we didn’t have any energy whatsoever. It looked like we were the team that played last night. And they didn’t look like they played last night,” said Minden coach Carson Blum, who saw his team’s record slip to 3-3.
The Whippets played better after halftime and cut D-T’s large lead to 10 points in the fourth quarter. Caden Bradley helped lead Minden’s comeback efforts. Bradley finished with 16 points to lead his team in scoring.
“I thought we brought better energy in the second half, and it showed,” Blum said. “We got a few more deflections, a few more run outs. You’ve got to do that for 32 minutes. You can’t do it for 16.”
Minden’s Brycen Schwenka and Braiden Schroeder scored seven points each.
Minden (3-3)..................11 10 11 17 — 49
Don-Tr (7-0)....................23 15 9 16 — 63
Minden (49)
Seth Hauserman 3, Rylan Holsten 4, Carter Harsin 6, Jake Ryan 6, Brycen Schwenka 7, Braiden Schroeder 7, Caden Bradley 16.
D-T (63)
Jack Poppe 22, Parker Volk 15, Ty Bennett 14, Jake Collinson 3, Jaden Williams 3, Kaeden Detamore 4, Ben VanDeist 2.