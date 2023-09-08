RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud Warriors (2-0) scored 38 points in the first half and cruised to a 66-14 home win over Dorchester Friday night.
The Class D-6 No. 7 Warriors had plenty of offensive firepower, as they would have 308 yards of total offense on the night.
Caden Frey, who committed to the University of South Dakota earlier this week, had eight receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
"You know what you can get with Caden. He is a big kid," said Red Cloud coach Jason Heldt. "For Red Cloud in general to have someone go play college ball, for a six-man kid to go play at that next level, is a cool opportunity. He's really put in a lot of work. He's definitely got better over the last year."
Frey's brother, Wyatt, went 10-for-16 passing for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
"He's a good thrower. He puts up a good ball," Heldt said.
"Them two were all over this summer participating at camps. They have that brother-to-brother connection. It has been a fun fall."
In pitching a first-half shut out, the Warriors took advantage of Dorchester's turnovers, scoring 14 points off a Dorchester fumble on its first drive, and Sam Dilley's interception at the Longhorns' 2 yard line on their second drive.
Red Cloud tacked on 24 points in the second quarter — a nine-yard touchdown run from Zech Sepeda, an 11-yard run from Hunter Englehart after a second Dorchester fumble, and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Frey to Caden.
The Warriors kept their foot on the gas with two more scores in the third. A 47- and a 36-yard touchdown pass from the Frey Bros.
Dorchester (1-1) eventually found the end zone on its first possession of the second half. Chase Tachovsky linked up with Marcos Gonzalez for a 19-yard score, following a 51-yard run from Tachovsky.
The Longhorns scored once more in the fourth on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carter Cerny to Owen Real.
Red Cloud, though, got the scores back. Kayden Furr returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Jayden Wales carried in a nine-yard run.
The Warriors play at Pawnee City next week and Heldt knows it will not be an easy task.
"They are a state runner-up from last year. They have some pretty good athletes. I don't know what to expect," he said.
Red Cloud— 14 24 14 14— 66
RC — Sam Dilley 33 pass from Wyatt Frey (conversion failed)
RC — Caden Frey 9 pass from W. Frey (conversion good)
RC — Zech Zepeda 9 run (conversion good)
RC — Hunter Englehart 11 run (conversion good)
RC — Lukas Armstrong 25 pass from W. Frey (conversion good)
D — Gonzalez 19 pass from Chase Tachovksy (conversion failed)
RC — C. Frey 47 pass from W. Frey (conversion good)
RC — C. Frey 36 pass from W. Frey (conversion failed)
D — Owen Real 19 pass from Carter Cerny (conversion good)
RC — Kayden Furr 70 kickoff return (conversion good)
RC — 7 yard run Jayden Wales (conversion failed)