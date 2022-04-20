Gage Fries wanted nothing to derail his future on the track.
Even if it meant a difficult conversation with his father, sacrificing hours on the road for training, and storing away his wrestling career.
The Minden senior endured all three in order to maximize an opportunity to not only put himself at the peak of his performance heading into a collegiate career at Concordia University in Seward, but perhaps first repeat as Class B state hurdling champion a month from now.
Fries biggest hurdles are ahead of him, no doubt.
But one hurdle — more like a mountain — is now behind him.
That was breaking the news to his father he would no longer be competing in the sport they bonded over for years.
"(Wrestling) was one of his favorite sports," Fries said. "I talked to him and it was just one of those conversations that you hate to have. Like, I don't know if I want to wrestle again."
Rather, Fries wanted to preserve and bring back to full health his body, which had taken a beating through a senior football season where he scored six touchdowns and ran for more than 600 yards.
Jumping right into wrestling, an arguably even more physically demanding sport, wasn't the smart choice this go-around. Especially considering Fries' long-term vision.
A month from now, he eyes a second hurdles title on Omaha Burke's track in the Class B 110s, maybe even a gold from the 300-meter race.
Beyond that, well, who knows what a full-time focus and training regiment at an NAIA track and field powerhouse might yield for Fries.
Though, he got his first taste of that athletic journey when he joined The Ville in Lincoln.
Fries visited the track-centric practice facility a couple times a week this winter, he said.
"I really started working on my form," Fries said.
It was an adequate substitute for conditioning, too.
"Wrestling was good at making sure I was in shape and always made it easy to transition to track," said Fries.
It's been just as seamless this spring without wrestling, though his numbers might not tell you the same.
That has more to do with the running conditions.
"We just have not had good weather to compete at a high, high level yet," said Minden assistant coach Rick Chramosta, who specializes in hurdles. "But that's part of track and every kid he's running with is dealt with the same elements."
Weather wasn't perfect on Tuesday for the all-class Nebraska Track and Field Fest in Papillion, but Fries finally got a day to run a noteworthy time this season. In fact, it was a personal best, topping his all-class gold time (14.75) at last year's state meet.
Fries was third in the 110 hurdles on Tuesday, but ran the race in 14.74 seconds.
Prior to the meet, Fries' best 110 hurdles time in 2022 was a 14.6 handheld time, which converts to 14.84 fully automatic timing (FAT).
"It's going to take more than that this year to get where he wants and he knows that," Chramosta said.
Fries' 2021 Class B crown continued Minden's championship tradition of hurdlers. Marshall Chasek won back-to-back 110-meter golds in 2018 and '19. There was no meet in 2020 (pandemic).
Minden head coach Shawn Wheelock credits Chramosta, as well as his athletes.
"It starts with an elite hurdles coach," Wheelock said, "and we have the best in Coach Chramosta. You give him some athletes and he does some amazing things with them."
Like Fries, for instance.
"Gage was not an elite hurdler, but he could scoot in the 400," Wheelock said. "He saw Marshall win the hurdles and I think that's where it all started for him."
Racing against the best has made Fries one of the best. Wheelock takes pride in pitting his team against the caliber of Class A Kearney, which had the state gold, silver and bronze medalists a year ago.
"You get beat, you get beat," Wheelock said of his coaching mentality. "But you're going to get better."
Fries certainly has improved from the freshman who barely broke 16 seconds in the 110s, but he's still a ways from Chasek's program record of 14.3 seconds.
In the 300, Fries is chasing Chasek for that record (39.63) by nearly one full second.
But it's not all about breaking records or another state championship for Fries.
It's about preparing the next generation of Whippets as much as it is himself for the next level.
"Gage is kind of our aircraft carrier," Wheelock said. "It's a good leaders-and-followers situation."