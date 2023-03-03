LINCOLN — Half of the Devaney Center was speechless.
The other half was St. Cecilia’s cheering section.
The Hawkettes produced an all-time comeback in the Class D-1 semifinals Friday morning to stun the top-seeded Ravenna Bluejays 38-31.
In doing so, STC advanced to a final many expected it wouldn’t.
“It’s crazy,” said freshman Avery Kissinger. “At the beginning of the year, not many people thought we’d be here after losing four seniors last year. We were returning, like, five points scored (per game) from last year, but we’ve worked so hard to finally get our goal.”
Goals change.
First it was to get to Lincoln. On Friday it transformed into winning a fourth state championship in five seasons.
“Why not just go for it all while we’re here?” said Kissinger, who is one of six freshmen on the team.
St. Cecilia, seeded fourth, sold out in the final nine minutes Friday and outscored Ravenna 23-5 to end the game.
By the end, the Bluejays (25-3) didn’t know what hit them.
After leading 26-15 with 90 seconds left in the third quarter, Ravenna got complacent and attempted to burn clock with long possessions.
St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt was prepped to console his team at that point.
“I don’t want to see anybody’s head drop,” Berndt told his girls. “You just keep playing and competing. You’ve got a proud coach no matter what happens if you do that.”
To some degree of success, the ‘Jays wound 2:26 off the clock midway through the fourth while clinging to a six-point lead.
STC freshman Emery Vargas hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to halve the lead.
Tori Sklenar, who scored 26 in Ravenna’s state opener, answered with a pair of free throws to make it 31-26 with two minutes left.
The Bluejays didn’t score again.
Kissinger had seven of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, making 5-of-8 free throws to seal the Hawkette win.
After scoring nine of the team’s 13 points in the first half, Kissinger got her teammates involved in the second half. She dished a handful of assists to Ryann Sabatka in the fourth that helped get a stagnant offense rolling.
“I think we were a little timid offensively (in the first half),” Berndt said. “I think Avery definitely kept us in it, at least afloat, to be within striking distance.”
Kissinger pulled defenders to the corner, threw a shot fake from beyond the arc where she was 3-for-7, and then tossed a high entry pass into Sabatka, who had 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
“Avery, kind of like some of her sisters, seems to embrace that big moment,” Berndt said.
Kissinger swiped two steals as the Hawkettes amped up their pressure in the game’s final two minutes.
Tatum Krikac stole a pass at half court that led to the go-ahead free throws with 55.2 seconds left.
Ravenna led nearly the entire way following a 4-for-4 start from the floor. The Bluejays carried a 17-13 lead into halftime and then held STC scoreless for more than four minutes in the third quarter.
Kennedy Hurt, who tied Sklenar for the team-high 11 points, scored seven in the second half. A pick-six at the halfway point of the third quarter staked the ‘Jays to their largest lead of the morning.
But the momentum shifted inside Devaney as Ravenna turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter. It cost them a chance at a first finals appearance since 2018 and first championship since 2009.
St. Cecilia, meanwhile, now has its sight set on more school history.
“The (outside) expectations for this group weren’t super high, and I just told them it’s what you make of it as a season, just keep believing,” Berndt said.
“For them to say they’re a part of it, and to just keep adding onto that, and to play on the final day, that’s special and I couldn’t be more excited for these kids to have that opportunity.”
St. Cecilia (19-7).............8 5 6 19 — 38
Ravenna (25-3)...............9 8 9 5 — 31
St. Cecilia (38)
Lindsey Parr 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Kissinger 5-11 5-8 18, Abbey Musalek 0-2 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 1-5 2-2 4, Ryann Sabatka 5-11 3-3 13, Emery Vargas 1-3 0-0 3, Addie Demuth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-34 10-13 38.
Ravenna (31)
Tori Sklenar 2-7 6-8 11, Aspyn Wick 0-0 0-0 0, Morgyn Fiddelke 1-1 2-2 4, Claire Coulter 1-1 0-0 2, Kennedy Hurt 5-11 0-1 11, Sarah McKeon 1-3 0-0 3, Kassidy Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Kellie Huryta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-24 8-11 31.
Three-point goals—STC 4-15 (Parr 0-1, Kissinger 3-7, Musalek 0-1, Krikac 0-2, Sabatka 0-1, Vargas 1-2); R 3-12 (Sklenar 1-4, Ken. Hurt 1-5, McKeon 1-3). Rebounds—STC 22-10 (Kissinger 6-2); R 15-2 (McKeon 5). Turnovers—STC 14; R 17.