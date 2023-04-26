Start spreading the news, Jaxen Gangwish is leaving Adams County. He wants to be a part of it, New York, New York.
Gangwish is melting his small town blues away and will soon wake up in a city that never sleeps, New York, New York.
The Adams Central senior on Wednesday signed to play baseball for John Jay College of Criminal Justice, housed in the heart of the Big Apple.
“It’s a little bit different than Nebraska,” Gangwish said with a smile.
Try polar opposite.
But that’s what Gangwish was looking for. Plus, his dreams and John Jay’s offerings aligned about perfectly.
Gangwish plans to follow family footsteps of sorts and enter the justice system. His sister, Makenzi, is a lawyer, and mother, Tami, is a social worker.
Though, he’s not interested much in either of those.
“All they really offer there is criminal justice minors and majors,” Gangwish said. “All the guys I’m going to be playing with are going into the same field as me, so we’ll be able to relate someway, somehow.
“It’s one of the best (schools) on the east coast for going into homeland security and all that straight out of college. I thought it suited me pretty well.”
Gangwish said he wants to help people, which is something he enjoys. John Jay should expedite that process while providing the experience of being a college athlete, as well.
“I want to make it to the federal level and this gives me the best opportunity to go to school and play baseball, which is something I love to do. It makes the most sense to me,” Gangwish said.
“If I want to come home I always can. But I think I’ll enjoy it there.”
It was nearly New York or bust for Gangwish after participating in a prospect camp across the Hudson River in New Jersey. It was there schools in the northeast caught a peek at Gangwish’s baseball prowess and led them to offer a spot on their team.
While visiting John Jay, he also took a look at a school in upstate New York.
“It just didn’t suit me as well,” Gangwish said.
Not like the NCAA Division III Bloodhounds, the official mascot of John Jay fit for a school of future policeman, detectives, government security, etc.
Soon, Gangwish will be walking among them and millions of others on a daily basis.
“It’ll be weird taking a subway to class everyday instead of my truck,” he said. “It’ll be a lot of people, but it will be cool and I’ll enjoy it while I can.”
Gangwish is taking the same approach for his final days in the Adams Central uniform, one he dons proudly considering the journey it has been to take the field in it.
The Patriot program was set to kick off its inaugural season for Gangwish’s freshman spring. But it was wiped away because of COVID-19. Then, he was sidelined sophomore year with a shoulder injury.
“I’ve played with these guys since I was eight years old. I just wanted to enjoy myself while I can and play my junior and senior seasons with these guys I’ve been playing with for so long,” Gangwish said. “So, I’m glad our school has (this program).”
Otherwise, Gangwish, like others past and present, would be relegated to only showcasing his talents for the American Legion Hastings Chiefs in the summertime.
He’d like to go out with a bang while still in white, red and blue. Adams Central is 6-4 on the year, with five regular season games remaining. The Class C Patriots may well host a district tournament, too.
“We can’t take anything for granted,” said Gangwish, who is hitting .300 on the season with a team-high 12 RBI.
“We just need to execute, play well and have fun. I hope we make it to state and make a run for it.”