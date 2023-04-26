w03-31-23ADCbsbCentralCity_040.jpg
Adams Central’s Jaxen Gangwish bats during a game against Central City March 30 at Duncan Field. Gangwish on Wednesday signed to play baseball at Division III John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Start spreading the news, Jaxen Gangwish is leaving Adams County. He wants to be a part of it, New York, New York.

Gangwish is melting his small town blues away and will soon wake up in a city that never sleeps, New York, New York.

