OMAHA — The one title she really wanted, Ella Gardner got.
After setting a Class C record in the long jump at districts a week ago with her launch of 19 feet, 6 3/4 inches, the Superior Wildcat won gold in the event Friday at Burke Stadium during the first day of the track and field state meet.
The junior leapt 18-0 3/4 during the cool morning session to secure her place atop the podium.
"It's been a really good year for me in long jump," Gardner said. "I'd been aiming for that 19 mark for a long time, so that was nice. I've been regularly up in the 18s, so it's been great to hit those marks again."
It was the start of a "busy two days" for Gardner, who qualified for finals in the 100 and 200 with a pair of personal bests (12.50 and 26.21 seconds). She has the top qualifying mark in the triple jump, which is Saturday morning.
Improvement was a theme across Class C and D girls Thursday on the first day of the state track and field meet.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's JessaLynn Hudson shifted up one spot in the Class D discus final standings; Kenesaw's Cassidy Gallagher reeled in a silver medal in the long jump; Sandy Creek's Leah Hatch won bronze in the long jump; and Superior's Sadie Rempel tied for third in the pole vault.
Just to name a few.
All were better placements than last year.
Hudson, who also increased her distance in discus by reaching 122 feet, 9 inches, succeeded despite a nagging ankle injury that's bothered her for half a year.
It kept her out of basketball season for two months and reappeared when she stepped into a hole on a football field earlier this spring.
She wore wrap on the ankle Friday as she twirled in the discus ring. It didn't seem to bother her.
"I'm just really glad to be here again," the 2021 bronze medalist said.
Hudson wasn't sure she would be after it flared up again.
"I'm hanging in there," she said. "My first throw back at practice was funny because my coach wasn't expecting much and I wasn't either, but it went better than I thought. It's hard to come back from an injury, but it's been good."
Bum ankle or not, Hudson will try to defend her Class D shot put title from a year ago when she shoulders the weight Saturday morning. She threw 39-1 last May to edge Franklin's Abigail Yelken by one inch.
The two are seeded at the top going into competition.
Gallagher wore nothing but a smile after the conclusion of the Class D girls long jump Friday.
She improved one spot from her junior year and leapt a distance she hadn't reached in some time.
The Blue Devil's mark of 17-0 1/4, was 3/4 inches shy of her personal best, but it didn't matter.
Friday was her first time back a 17-feet since she set that PR on April 14.
"I was pretty happy to hit that again," Gallagher said through a smile.
In fact, to reach that threshold again was really her only goal at the state meet.
"If I would have just gotten to 17 then I'd be happy with any place I'd have gotten," she said.
That jump, which came on her second attempt, held up for second place.
It came after a scratch on her first try, which has been a common occurrence this spring.
"I honestly think that just comes with my jumping," Gallagher said with a laugh.
In practice leading up to state, Gallagher's approach to the pit featured a unique obstacle: a hurdle.
"We put it on the runway to try and get higher," she said. "I think that helped a lot because sometimes I lack height in my jumps."
She only hit the hurdle once. "Other than that it was fine," she smiled.
Perhaps a silver in the triple jump, where Gallagher finished third last year, awaits on Friday. She's seeded fifth.
Rempel's pole vault journey ended at her PR of 10-6. But the junior, who reached that mark this spring, finished tied for third at the state meet.
Rempel was eighth last season.
"I wish I could have gotten 11 (feet), but there's always next year," she said.
Hatch, too, wished she could have registered a further long jump, but the 16-8 1/2 she did reach placed her nine spots better than a year ago.
"I was coming in fourth, so I was glad to bump myself up a spot," said Hatch, who made finals at state for the first time. "Today's a good day."
Hatch is the school record holder at Sandy Creek with her 17-3 1/4 mark. She's seeded third in Saturday's triple jump.
Meyer goes out with bronze
Shayla Meyer doesn't have a ton of non-gold medals hanging around her house in Superior.
That last name and the school attached to it are synonymous with gold, especially in the discus throw.
Meyer, last year's Class C gold medalist, ended her discus career with a bronze medal Friday after throwing 136-6.
"Haven't had a third-place medal yet," she said with a laugh. "So I guess I can stay positive."
She better after missing her first two attempts and having to refocus Friday.
Meyer registered her top distance on the third attempt.
"Glad I got to finals," she joked.
Meyer's career on the track will conclude with the shot put Saturday. She's seeded sixth.
"I can use (the discus disappointment) to definitely get something out of (shot put)," she said.
Preliminaries: Silver Lake's Georgi tenBensel won her heat of the Class D 300 hurdles and recorded the fourth-fastest time at 48.10.
Sutton's Kate Griess grabbed the last qualifying spot in the Class C 300 prelims with her 48.29.
Class D girls
Team scoring: North Platte St. Pats 18, Wausa 14, Meridian 14, Axtell 12, Fullerton 10, Humphrey St. Francis 10, Scribner-Snyder 10, St. Mary's 10, Mullen 10, Cambridge 9, BDS 8, Kenesaw 8, McCool Junction 7, Shelton 6, Maywood-Hayes Center 6, Sterling 6, Osceola 5.5, Southwest 5.5, Loomis 5, Leyton 3, Pawnee City 3, Overton 3, Stuart 3, Wallace 2, Exeter-Milligan 2, Elm Creek 2, Cedar Bluffs 1, Boyd County 1, Crawford 1,
Finals
3,200: 1, Darla Nelson, Wausa, 12:01.47. 2, Peyton Paxton, Mullen, 12:02.46. 3, Braelyn Gifford, St Patrick, 12:20.54. 4, Payton Gerken, McCool Junction, 12:23.69. 5, Kate Stienike, St Patrick, 12:39.30. 6, Axi Benish, Leyton, 12:42.71. 7, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 12:47.60. 8, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 12:49.91
3,200 relay: 1, Humphrey St. Francis (Anna Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart), 10:02.93. 2, St Marys, 10:09.40. 3, Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:09.76. 4, Cambridge, 10:18.40. 5, Axtell, 10:22.30. 6, Pawnee City, 10:29.96. 7, Mullen, 10:30.13. 8, McCool Junction, 10:36.54.
Discus: 1, Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder, 123-2. 2, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 122-9. 3, Emmily Berglund, Shelton, 119-8. 4, Hanna Stewart, Loomis, 118-0. 5, Taylor Alexander, Wausa, 117-4. 6, Cadence Kramer, Stuart, 113-5. 7, Jayda Schroeder, Elm Creek, 112-11. 8, McKenize Snyder, Boyd County, 111-3.
Long jump: 1, Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-8. 2, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 17-0¼. 3, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 16-10½. 4, Hayley Miles, St. Patrick, 16-9. 5, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 16-6¼. 6, Mae Siegel, St. Patrick, 16-5¼. 7, Mya Hedstrom, St. Marys, 16-5. 8, Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 16-1¾.
Pole vault: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 11-0. 2, Jessie Bertrand, Axtell, 10-0. 3, Ambie Custard, Southwest, 10-0. 3, Janna Roberts, Osceola, 10-0. 5, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 10-0. 6, Blair Brennan, Overton, 9-6. 7, Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 9-6. 8, Anna Vodicka, McCool Junction, 9-6.
Qualifier
100-meter qualifiers: Hayley Miles, North Platte St. Pats, 12.60; Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.73; Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.75; Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.83; NeLeigh Poss, Central Valley, 12.86; Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 12.87; Maya Dolliver, Pender, 12.88; Autumn Holt, Loomis, 12.94
Heat 1: Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 12.75Q; Autumn Holy, Loomis, 12.94q; Adysen McCarter, Overton, 13.03; Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.09; Elsie Otun, Twin Loup, 13.36; Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 13.37; Kiki Nyanok, Heartland Lutheran, 13.55; BraeLynn Renz, BDS, FS
Heat 2: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 12.73Q; Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 12.97; Blair Brennan, Overton, 13.20; Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 13.32; Anna Clark, Sandhills/Thedford, 13.39; Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 13.40; Ashlynne Charf, Elgin/PopeJohn, 13.58; Barbie Korth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 13.67;
Heat 3: Hayley Miles, North Platte St. Pats, 12.60Q; Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 12.83q; NeLeigh Poss, Central Valley, 12.86q; Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 12.87q; Maya Dolliver, Pender, 12.88q; Bailey Beal, Randolph, 12.99; Annabelle Barlow, St. Marys, 13.54; Emma Callan, Axtell, DNF
200 qualifiers: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.14; Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 26.55; Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 26.56; NeLeigh Poss, Central Valley, 26.52; Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 26.58; Adysen McCarter, Overton, 26.74; Autumn Holt, Loomis, 26.75; Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 26.75
Heat 1: Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 26.56Q; Autumn Holt, Loomis, 26.75q; Jesse Bertrand, Axtell, 27.06; Camryn Kocian, East Butler, 27.35; Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot, 27.84; Blair Brennan, Overton, 27.89; Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 28.30; Mallory Denner, Diller-Odell, 28.67
Heat 2: Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 26.55Q; Adysen McCarter, Overton, 26.74q; Dalli Anders, Crawford, 27.14; Elsie Ottun, Twin Loup, 27.35, 27.343; Maya Dolliver, Pender, 27.46; Ashlynne Charf, Elgin/PopeJohn, 27.54; Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek, 27.74; Barbie Korth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 28.24
Heat 3: Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 26.14Q; NeLeigh Poss, Central Valley, 26.52q; Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 26.58q; Rori Wieseman, Osceola, 26.75q; Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 27.51; Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 27.78; Lacey Paxton, Stuart, 28.29; Avery Fangmeyer, Red Cloud, 28.46
400 qualifiers: Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 1:00.38; Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:00.84; Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 1:01.85; Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:02.01; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:02.02; Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:02.30; Maya Dolliver, Pender, 1:02.47; Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:02.96
Heat 1: Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 1:00.38Q; Maya Dolliver, Pender, 1:02.47q; Ashley Bauer, Elm Creek, 1:03.39; Brea Branic, Sandhills/Thedford, 1:03.41; Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 1:03.59; Sierra Carr, Brady, 1:04.01; Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 1:04.52; Kara Menke, Lawrence-Nelson, 1:06.70
Heat 2: Kiley Hejtmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:00.84Q; Maeli Meier, Overton, 1:02.01q; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:02.02q; Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 1:03.03; Violet Nelms, Overton, 1:03.75; Emily Lytle, Pawnee City, 1:04.66; Madelynn Dougherty, Plainview, 1:05.87
Heat 3: McKenzie Hofstetter, Meridian, 1:06.00; Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 1:01.85Q; Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:02.30q; Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:02.96q; Jacilyne Peterson, Deshler, 1:03.96; Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, 1:04.24; Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, St. Marys, 1:04.44; Ellie Broz, Maywood-Hayes Center, 1:05.18; Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water, 1:06.13
100 hurdles qualifiers: Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.19; Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 15.42; Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 16.08; Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16.10; Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.21; Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.24; Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.28; Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.31
Heat 1: Reagan Nordhausen, Axtell, 15.42Q; Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 16.10q; Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 16.24q; Allie Rigatuso, East Butler, 16.93; Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 17.44; Ellie Mangers, Blue Hill, 17.47; Georgia Crandall, Loomis, 17.54; Vinna Garcia, Shelton, 17.59
Heat 2: Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.19Q; Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 16.28q; Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.58; Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 16.59; Anastasia Gallegos, Southwest, 16.69; Morgan Earl, Palmer HS, 17.87; Tyleiah Gooding, Meridian, 17.94; Jasmine Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, 19.91
Heat 3: Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 16.08Q; Emma Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16.21q; Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.31q; Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 16.92; Kayla Pinkleman, Wynot, 17.19; Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 17.29; Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 17.40; Zaili Benish, Leyton, 18.24
300 hurdles qualifiers: Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 46.69; Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake, 48.10; Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 48.08; Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 48.46; Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 48.63; Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 48.78; Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 49.08
Heat 1: Macy Richardson, Sterling, 46.64Q; Addy Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 48.08q; Abbie Kromarek, Plainview, 48.78q; Abrielle Nelson, Wausa, 49.08q; Zaili Benish, Leyton, 50.93; Karley Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 51.56; Haley Klement, East Butler, 51.85; Emma Eilers, Palmer HS, 55.06
Heat 2: Carli Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 46.69Q; Tenley Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 49.16; Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield, 49.34; Kendyl Flaming, Wallace, 49.79; Teya Boyer, Plainview, 49.81; Sydney Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, 50.59; Stella Heapy, Medicine Valley, 51.27; Baylor Behrens, Dorchester, 58.42
Heat 3: Georgi tenBensel, Silver Lake, 48.10Q; Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton, 48.46q; Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 48.63q; Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 49.29; Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 49.31; Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 50.81; Kaliey Klein, Sioux County, 51.85; Halle Knapp, Elm Creek, 53.25