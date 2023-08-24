w09-10-22STCfbGibbon__122.jpg
Buy Now

St. Cecilia’s Quinn Rosno attempts to tackle Gibbon’s Jesus Hernandez during their game Sept. 9, 2022, at Duncan Field in Hastings.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

GIBBON — Fifth-year Gibbon coach Steve Yockey hopes to find a bit of success during the 2023 season.

The Buffaloes went 0-9 through a grueling 2022 schedule, falling to two playoff teams, St. Cecilia (quarterfinalist) and Ord (semifinalist).

0
0
0
0
0