GIBBON — Fifth-year Gibbon coach Steve Yockey hopes to find a bit of success during the 2023 season.
The Buffaloes went 0-9 through a grueling 2022 schedule, falling to two playoff teams, St. Cecilia (quarterfinalist) and Ord (semifinalist).
GIBBON — Fifth-year Gibbon coach Steve Yockey hopes to find a bit of success during the 2023 season.
The Buffaloes went 0-9 through a grueling 2022 schedule, falling to two playoff teams, St. Cecilia (quarterfinalist) and Ord (semifinalist).
Gibbon, though, has a bunch of players coming back this fall. Yockey wants to see his team build off of last year.
“We have a ton of experience, but that doesn’t mean anything. Last year we were young, so we had to kind of learn on the fly,” he said.
The Buffaloes will have to replace running back Jesus Hernandez, who averaged 111.2 yards per game last year.
Kreyton Rockefeller seems to be the one to fill that void after playing behind Hernandez a season ago. Rockefeller averaged 56.9 yards per game in 2022. He will also play linebacker for the Buffaloes, averaging 12.4 tackles per game in seven games last year.
One area Yockey would like to see improvement is his defense.
“We allowed a ton of points last year and we aren’t going to win if the opposing offenses can do anything they want to us,” he said.
The Buffaloes return starting quarterback Kade Dorszynski. The 6-foot, 160-pound senior, averaged 57 yards through the air. He threw for 513 yards and three touchdowns.
Isac Tamayo, a 5-8, 165 pounds junior, is the leading receiver for the Buffaloes. He had 14 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 25, vs. Hershey; Sept. — 1, at Wood River; 8, vs. St. Cecilia; 15, vs. Chase County; 22, at Ord; 29, vs. Centura; Oct. — 6, at Doniphan-Trumbull; 13, vs. Amherst; 20, at Kearney Catholic
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.