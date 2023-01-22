Grand Island Central Catholic had every excuse to cover a loss to the second-ranked team in the state on Saturday.
But the Crusaders didn't need them. They didn't lose.
Playing without leading scorer, senior post Lucy Ghaifan, who left Friday night's city rivalry game against Northwest early following a collision, GICC survived a late push by Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season 50-49.
The Crusaders (10-5) used an onslaught from the 3-point line early, splashing 10 on 18 tries, and free throws late — 10-of-17 in the fourth quarter — to pull off the upset.
"They were obviously capable of doing that (from beyond the arc)," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team's winning streak ends at 14 games.
"They had some girls hit a lot of big 3s for them coming off the bench and we didn't get out to defend it very well early, and we get ourselves in a hole and we're playing catch up the whole time. Just kudos to them for hitting a lot of big shots."
Six of the seven Crusaders who saw the floor had success from 3-point land. Six of the team's seven first-half field goals were 3-pointers.
Anna Tibbetts led the team with three triples on the night. Kylie Gangwish and Bryndal Moody each splashed a pair of 3s and Avery O'Boyle, Carolyn Maser and Hannah Gellatly accounted for the others.
Should Ghaifan's absence extend beyond Saturday, it was a glimpse of what's possible without the 6-foot-1 senior, who holds a collegiate offer from Omaha.
The Crusaders made up for her 14-point average with a season-best performance from beyond the arc.
"It might've allowed them to (shoot more 3s)," said GICC coach Kevin Mayfield. "Maybe our kids felt like they didn't have to force it inside. But the thing is, we've peached to them all year that we've got great shooters who just need to shoot.
"Lucy is as good as they come, but sometimes I think the girls feel like, 'Oh, she's our best player, we've got to give her the ball every time.' We've got great players all around."
O'Boyle produced her fourth double-digit scoring affair in a row, finishing with a game-high 17. She earned 10 points on free throws and was 7-of-8 at the stripe in the second half.
The rest of the Crusaders were a combined 6-for-13 from the line, which prevented them from putting the Patriots (14-1) away entirely.
Adams Central could have pushed the game to overtime with its final possession that began with 8.7 seconds on the clock.
Trailing 50-47, the inbounds pass was bobbled and recovered by Rachel Goodon in the corner. She nearly lost it out of bounds, but swung it to sophomore Briley Nienhueser at the top of the key.
Clock ticking, Nienhueser opted to drive the lane for two, the shot dropping with 1.2 seconds left, instead of kicking to an open Kadi Kimberly on the wing, or firing one herself after gaining separation.
Kimberly was the Patriots' best 3-point option on the floor at the time. The team's leader by 3-point percentage, Lauryn Scott, had fouled out.
Time expired, AC one-point shy of a third OT game this season.
"We had a couple different options with the 3-point shot, but I think a young player made a young-player play. Briley attacked the rim and it is what it is," said Smith.
"I trusted every one of those girls on the floor to make a play and it just didn't turn out that way."
The loss certainly lands on more shoulders than one player's.
GICC gifted AC with 23 turnovers — nine in the fourth quarter — and the Patriots never got closer than two points until the final margin.
Kimberly hit a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining that injected life back into Adams Central. The Crusaders then missed a subsequent pair of double-bonus free throws to afford the Patriots further opportunity.
But GICC's 3-point mark stood the test of anything AC combatted with.
"I figured they were going to be more of a 3-point shooting team tonight," Smith said. "Percentage-wise they shot better than they had all year. That's just one of the things that they did better than us tonight."
"That's a real good team who has lost to some really good teams. Their record is not real indicative of how good they are."
The Patriots never synced up offensively, save for short-lived runs to start the second and third quarters. GICC intervened both times with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Crusaders enjoyed a 9-0 run in the third after AC tied the game at 26 on a pair of free throws by Goodon. She finished with a team-high 14 points.
Prior to fouling out, Lauryn Scott was the team's top scorer on the night with 12 points. She had nine in the first half.
"I thought in the second half we were better at getting down hill," Smith said. "That allowed our bigs and our guards to get to the free throw line, but I guess we waited too long to do that and that was kind of a big deal."
The loss for the Patriots comes days before the Central Conference tournament tips off. AC is the top seed and will host a the winner of Monday's play-in game between Schuyler and Lexington on Tuesday evening. The semifinals and championship are in York, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
GICC (10-5).............8 15 15 12 — 50
AC (14-1)...............8 112 12 17 — 49
Grand Island Central Catholic (50)
Avery O'Boyle 3-6 10-12 17, Anna Tibbetts 3-4 0-0 9, Carolyn Maser 1-3 2-6 5, Bryndal Moody 2-3 3-5 9, Gracie Woods 0-3 1-2 1, Kylie Gangwish 2-4 0-0 6, Hannah Gellatly 1-2 0-0 3. Maggie Herbek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-25 116-25 50.
Adams Central (49)
Gracie Weichman 1-2 2-3 4, Megyn Scott 3-8 0-2 6, Kylie Lancaster 0-5 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 3-8 4-4 12, Rachel Goodon 3-8 8-8 14, Kadi Kimberly 1-3 1-1 4, Briley Nienhueser 3-4 0-0 6, Lynsie Lancaster 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 15-40 16-20 49.
Three-point goals—GICC 10-18 (O'Boyle 1-3, Tibbetts 3-4, Maser 1-2, Moody 2-2, Woods 0-1, Gangwish 2-4, Gellatly 1-2); AC 3-14 (M. Scott 0-1, K. Lancaster 0-4, L. Scott 2-4, Kimberly 1-3, Nienhueser 0-1, L. Lancaster 0-1). Rebounds—GICC 25-7 (Moody 6-1); AC 23-11 (M. Scott 0-5). Turnovers—GICC 23; AC 15.