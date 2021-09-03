A sweltering gym and an even hotter opponent proved too hot for St. Cecilia volleyball to handle in its four-set loss to Grand Island Central Catholic 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9, Thursday night in St. Cecilia’s gym.
Spotting its undefeated opponents several inches in height on the court, the Hawkettes nevertheless played the Crusaders close for two sets after falling 25-13 in the opener. Towels tossed from the sidelines to mop sweat off the court between points showed just how hard both teams were working to keep pace with one another.
But in a dominant fourth set, 6-foot junior middle hitter Lucy Ghaifan and 6-2 senior middle hitter Chloe Cloud unplugged any chance of an upset for the 1-2 Hawkettes.
Cloud finished by putting 22 of her 24 serves in play, with three aces and 18 total points. Ghaifan logged 14 kills and seven blocks.
“That first set we didn’t pass super great — kind of just saw a lot of height out there and it got in our way,” second-year St. Cecilia head coach Kelan Schumacher said. “But in the second set we passed much better and that was the difference in the set. We were able to run a faster offense.
“Our third set was very similar to the second but our passing broke down in the middle of points and that kind of set the tone that let them finish that set. The fourth set was just very very poor passing from us and they really upped their service game and came after us. I think they played a little bit more relaxed in that set.”
St. Cecilia senior Addie Kirkegaard logged a handful of aces and double-digit kills to help keep the Hawkettes in the match. Junior Etta Schreiner made her presence felt at outside blocker, driving several shots past GICC’s towering front blockers.
Crusaders’ head coach Sharon Zavala may have been sweating a bit herself as she watched her team drop the second set in what she described as unfamiliar playing conditions for her squad.
“That’s the first time we’ve played in an un-airconditioned gym — we practice in air conditioning— and I’ve got a lot of big girls who were sweating a lot,” she said. “I just think our power at the net kind of took over as the game went on. Sometimes when you have misplays at the net having a tall center is nice, too.”
Though never overly concerned, she admitted that dropping the second set was a bit disconcerting.
“As a coach you’re always concerned, even if you win the set,” she said. “They (St. Cecilia) had fewer errors than we did and they ball-handled well. After that first set, their serve and pass game was pretty good.”
Schumacher said it was St. Cecilia’s inconsistency that ultimately turned the tide in GICC’s favor down the stretch. Though its effort never waned, the team’s game plan unraveled as tipped shots found their way to the floor time and again.
“I’d say we held true to our game plan through the second and third sets, and that was mostly to take away the shots we’d seen them hit on film,” he said. “We did a nice job of changing things when we needed a change, but our game plan fell apart in that fourth set.
“Great teams play consistently and they (GICC) do as a whole team the whole game. We played consistent and at the level we wanted to for two sets. We just need to keep working on that consistency.”