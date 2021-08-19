GILTNER — Fifth-year Giltner volleyball coach Jeanie Good will be looking for a bit more consistency from her team as it readies for Crossroads Conference play in 2021.
Despite carrying a squad of just 13 players this season, the team will actually bring a more experienced lineup to the court this time around as it looks to improve on last season’s 10-13 record.
“I expect improvement in all areas, individually and as a team,” Good said. “Goals include establishing a new starting setter and developing consistency, improving our kill percentage, and demonstrating better floor defense.”
Returning starters looking to set the tone for the season include seniors Macie Antle, left side hitter; Jaida Eastman, right side hitter; and juniors Reagen Thompson, left side hitter; and Addison Wilson, libero/setter.
Antle, an honorable mention Crossroads Conference selection in 2020, was the lone Lady Hornet to reach triple digits in kills with 147. Thompson netted 85 kills and Eastman 44.
Wilson kept the ball in orbit for Giltner with a team-high 307 digs, averaging 13.3 digs per game.
Others who’ll be counted on to add some buzz to the Lady Hornet attack include senior Breley Hunnicutt, right side hitter/middle blocker; and sophomores Haylee Scott, middle blocker; and Tracy Wiles, right side hitter/setter.
Good said the team’s fate rests largely in the hands of its veteran players. Setting a competitive mindset will be vital to getting the team headed in the right direction to begin the season.
“Our returning starters will need to be solid, confident, and consistent players in order for us to make the improvements necessary to achieve our goals,” Good said.
Teams likely to pose the biggest challenge for Giltner in Crossroads Conference play include Exeter-Milligan, Bruning Davenport Shickley, and Cross County. Traditionally top rivals in D-2 play include Diller-Odell, Maywood-Hayes Center and Bertrand.
2021 schedule
Sept. 2 vs. East Butler triangular; Sept. 7 Osceola triangular; Sept. 9 vs. Hamtpon, Dorchester; Sept. 16 Palmer; Sept. 21 at Harvard; Oct. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull triangular; Oct. 7 vs. McCool Junction, SRC; Oct. 12 at Red Cloud; Oct. 14 Meridian triangular