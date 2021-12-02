GILTNER — The Giltner boys basketball team is looking to bounce back after a tough 2020-21 season. The Hornets went 7-15 last year and they are hoping for a better outcome in 2021-22.
“We have a good group of players that will need to work hard to get to the level of our opposition. We are looking forward to the challenges of a new season,” said Giltner head coach Scott Dangler. “We will be more competitive in most games. We are a little bit deeper than last year so that should be able to help us withstand the bumps and bruises and be able to play a little more up-tempo.”
Coming back for the Hornets is Jacob Smith, a 6-foot-1 senior, who averaged 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. Joining Smith is Nate Leichty, a 5-foot-9 senior who averaged 1.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals
“Jacob is a hard worker and does the right things,” said Dangler. “He has really expanded his game. He has added the three point shot. He has some drilling skills and so he will not be just an inside threat.”
“Nate has really improved since his sophomore year and even since the end of last year. He is a good man-to-man defender and his shooting has really improved so he is going to give us some shots from the outside as well.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Harvard; 3 High Plains Community; 10 @ Shelby-Rising City; 14 @ Nebraska Lutheran; 17 Meridian; 20 @ Palmer;
Jan. — 6 @ Lawrence-Nelson; 7 @ BDS; 11 Kenesaw; 14 Osceola; 15 @ Loomis; 18 East Butler; 20 Cross County;
Feb. —1 Exeter-Milligan; 4 Dorchester; 10 @ Silver Lake; 11 @ Hampton; 18 @ McCool Junction