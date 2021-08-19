GILTNER — Giltner Hornets’ Class D-2 football team will be looking to get back into the District 7 playoff hunt this year after winning just one game during the past two seasons.
But as challenging as that task may be, fifth year head coach Chip Bartos is confident his team has the size and potential to do just that.
Its level of success will hinge largely upon just how hard the team is willing to work to accomplish the feat.
“This team must commit harder to the weight room and offseason workouts in order to compete with the power and size in our district,” Bartos said. “As a coach, I need to improve the offense to make it more conducive to our strengths and where our talent is on the field.”
With six returning starters gracing its roster, Giltner will need to control the line of scrimmage in order to spring its veteran backfield. Third-year letterman Jacob Smith expects to carry much of the team’s offense on his shoulders. The 6-foot-1 senior will go both ways as slot wide receiver and defensive end, but his primary role will be driving the offense forward from his lead fullback slot.
“(He) might be the best all-around athlete on our team,” Bartos said. “He’s been a starter for 2 ½ years at right guard and half of last year at running back. Look for him to bruise up some teams.”
Joining Smith in the backfield is senior Levi Hoffman. The fleet-footed running back possesses above-average speed and the capacity to lead, Bartos said.
Wearing the same number 46 that his father, Nick Wilson, wore when he played at Trumbull High School, senior Dakon Wilson will look to carry on the family legacy as an offensive catalyst for the Hornets. At 5-foot, 7-inches, he’ll be relying on his foot speed and leadership qualities to pilot the Hornet offense.
Sure-handed senior receiver Connor Craig will likely be Wilson’s No. 1 target in the air. The second-year letterman has shown he can catch the football while running dependably solid routes, Bartos said.
Senior center/nose guard Ethan Wilson will be counted upon to anchor the offensive and defensive lines for Giltner. The focal point on both sides of the football, his leadership skills will be put to the test as he endeavors to lead Giltner to greener pastures in 2021-22.
Sophomore Taylor Smith will be summoned to disrupt opposing offenses from his defensive end position.
Other players whom Bartos will be counting heavily upon on both sides of the ball include senior Braden Farrall (wide receiver/defensive back), juniors Caleb Schrock (guard/defensive end) and lineman Bryce Jurgens (guard/defensive end), and sophomores Alex Smith (guard/nose guard), Kylon Jurgens (guard/defensive end), Cooper Reeson (wide receiver/defensive back) and Phillip Kreutz (wide receiver/defensive back).
Giltner finished 1-4 last year in its COVID-shortened season.
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 Heartland; Sept. 3 at Riverside; Sept. 10 at Loomis; Sept. 17 Kenesaw; Sept. 24 Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. 1 at Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 8 BDS; Oct. 15 at Blue Hill