GILTNER — Aside from its lone win last season, Giltner football was not in many games during a 1-7 campaign.
Thus, after a coaching change, the Hornets are focused on flipping the script.
GILTNER — Aside from its lone win last season, Giltner football was not in many games during a 1-7 campaign.
Thus, after a coaching change, the Hornets are focused on flipping the script.
They plan to do that through commitment to the weight room and to each other.
“I’m hoping to bring some new energy to the team. I’m really excited to get everyone going. We have had a really good summer in the weight room, going to camps and bringing that energy up together,” said new coach Dane McConnell, who replaces Chip Bartos on the sideline.
“The boys have been really dedicated. They’ve been really excited on coming in and playing for me. One thing that I have noticed, they’ve bought in and bought together and I like to see that.”
It’ll be McConnell’s first varsity coaching job after graduating from Chadron State in May 2022. He’ll be assisted by Trevor Patsios.
The biggest goal for the Hornets this year is to compete, the coach said.
“I just want us to be competitive, whether we are competing in whatever aspect, whether that is on the field, in the classroom, weight room — compete at every aspect that we are doing,” McConnell said.
The Hornets graduated both quarterbacks who shared snaps last season.
That leaves sophomore Ethan Ballard to lead the offense that averaged 270 yards last season. He threw just seven passes for a total of eight yards in six games in 2021.
Taylor Smith will be a boost in the backfield. He had 63 carries for 385 yards as a sophomore last year.
Little more than 100 yards combined of receiving yards return to the field this season. Marshall Humphrey garnered 55 yards on two catches, which is tops among returners.
Smith and Humphrey combined for 103 tackles on defense last season. Smith also had four sacks while Humphrey had an interception.
Giltner will start the season off with Deshler, which has moved up from six- to eight-man. In Week Two, the Hornets see defending Class D-2 state champion Kenesaw.
2022 schedule
Aug. 26 at Deshler; Sept. 2 Kenesaw; Sept. 9 at Cedar Bluffs; Sept. 16 High Plains; Sept. 22 Osceola; Sept. 30 at Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. 6 Fullerton; Oct. 14 at Palmer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.