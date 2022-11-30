With low numbers in the program, the Giltner Hornets will rely on the the entire team to improve from last year’s 2-20 squad.
“We just don’t have a lot of girls in the high school right now, so we’ll have nine on our roster this season,” said Hornets head coach Nancy Lockman. “But because of our low numbers the past couple of years our underclassmen have a lot of varsity experience, and if we learn to work together and focus on being good defensively we can be competitive with a lot of our opponents.”
Senior Addison Wilson will lead the way for the Hornets. She averaged 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds a season ago.
“Addison returns as our top scorer and has really developed into a very good defensive player last season. We will look for her leadership a lot this season,” Lochman said.
Juniors Tracy Wiles, Alyssa Fastnacht and Hailey Eastman also return for the Hornets.
Wiles finished her sophomore season with 3.7 points per game and grabbed almost five rebounds per game.
Fastnacht averaged 3.4 rebounds for the Hornets last season as well.