GILTNER — With nine seniors on this year’s team, Giltner football head coach Dane McConnell hopes that experience gets the Hornets back in the state playoffs, which was last accomplished in 2018.
Giltner went 2-6 last year, but returns enough experienced players to improve on that.
“We are a team looking to continually grow and develop from last year. We saw sparks of what we can be,” he said. “We need to put it all together. We have a big senior class that’s ready to take a trip to the playoffs.”
McConnell said he expects senior tight end and defensive end Taylor Smith to lead the Hornets this season. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder excites McConnell because of what he brings to the table.
“Taylor is an ultimate team player and grinder,” McConnell said. “He is easily the MVP of our team.”
Giltner also brings back quarterback Ethan Ballard. The junior quarterback threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns last season.
He also carried the ball 62 times for 134 yards.
Joining Ballard is senior running back Preston Larson, who was the Hornets leading rusher in 2022. He ran for 489 yards and two touchdowns in only five games. Larson will also play linebacker on defense.
Aug. — 25, vs. Deshler; Sept. — 1, at Kenesaw; 7, vs. St. Mary’s; 15, at High Plains; 22, at Osceola; 29, vs. Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. — 6, at Fullerton; 13, vs. Palmer