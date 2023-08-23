w09-03-22GILfbKEN29.jpg
Giltner's Taylor Smith carries the ball against Kenesaw Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Giltner. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

GILTNER — With nine seniors on this year’s team, Giltner football head coach Dane McConnell hopes that experience gets the Hornets back in the state playoffs, which was last accomplished in 2018.

Giltner went 2-6 last year, but returns enough experienced players to improve on that.

