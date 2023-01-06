w03-14-22NSAgbSTCchamp_024.jpg
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and top-ranked Bridgeport will get their toughest test yet this season against Class C-1 No. 4 Malcolm as part of the third annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase held Saturday at Kearney High School.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

For the third year running, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will highlight girls basketball talent throughout the state of Nebraska.

The event, organized by Broken Bow girls coach Kelly Cooksley, will be held Saturday for the second consecutive year at Kearney High School. 

