For the third year running, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase will highlight girls basketball talent throughout the state of Nebraska.
The event, organized by Broken Bow girls coach Kelly Cooksley, will be held Saturday for the second consecutive year at Kearney High School.
It took shape in 2021 as a complement to the Heartland Hoops Classic, which showcases top boys talent with events in Grand Island (February) and Hastings (December).
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase initially was staged at Broken Bow because of COVID-19 protocols. It was set for the Viaero Center last year before HVAC malfunctions pushed the location to KHS.
This year's event is the first to not feature a Tribland school after Adams Central appeared in both 2021 and 2022. Blue Hill was invited and played last season.
The Patriots have won both of their matchups — ending Pleasanton's 36-game win streak in '21 and outlasting Bridgeport, the eventual 2022 Class C-2 runner-up, 50-46.
Blue Hill lost to Maywood-Haye Center by three last season, barely 12 hours after a taxing rivalry win over Silver Lake.
Don't let the absence of Tribland squads in this year's lineup affect your decision to spend your Saturday enjoying what Cooksley and his partners have put together this season.
The event's history of closely-contested, high-level matchups speaks for itself. Six of the eight games last year were decided by single digits, including an overtime game and several that could have been pushed as far.
Fans should expect similar outcomes this weekend.
For regional taste, Shelton plays Grand Island Central Catholic in the third game of the day. Scheduled for shortly after 12 p.m., the top-ranked Bulldogs (8-0) are the favorites to win Class D-2 after reaching the final a year ago and one of two unbeaten teams left in the class.
All eyes in Class C-1 are on the 3:30 p.m. matchup, which features No. 1 Bridgeport and fourth-ranked Malcolm. The Bulldogs (8-0) are best known for the Loomis-Goltl sisters, Olivia (junior) and Ruthie (senior). The latter is committed to Colorado while the former has outstanding offers.
Malcolm (9-2) suffered its second loss of the season Thursday night, but boasts a pair of scorers carrying double-digit averages. Freshman Halle Dolliver, daughter of Sandy Creek grad Amber (Shaw) Dolliver, leads the team with 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Alyssa Fortik averages 12.7 points and 3.4 assists.
There's more Division I talent in the evening, beginning with the 5:10 p.m. matchup. Class A No. 2 Millard South has Kent St. commit Mya Babbitt, California Baptist pledge Khloe Lemon and future UNO Maverick Cora Olsen. The Patriots play Kansas 6A preseason No. 6 Olathe North.
Two-time defending Class B champion and current No. 2 Elkhorn North, led by the highly-touted Britt Prince, caps the day around 8:30 p.m. against Class A Kearney. Prince holds over 30 offers from D-I schools.
Full schedule
Game 1 — Alma vs. Elgin/Pope John, 8:30 a.m.
Game 2 — Amherst vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3 — Shelton vs. Grand Island Central Catholic; 12:10 p.m.
Game 4 — Beatrice vs. Broken Bow, 1:50 p.m.
Game 5 — Malcolm vs. Bridgeport, 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Olathe North (Kansas) vs. Millard South, 5:10 p.m.
Game 7 — Pender vs. Milford, 6:50 p.m.
Game 8 — Kearney vs. Elkhorn North, 8:30 p.m.