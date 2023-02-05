The brackets for the state meet, which begins Feb. 16 in Omaha, were released late Saturday upon completion of all district tournaments.
Here are all first-round matches for Tribland's 10 qualifiers:
105 pounds: Minden's Myia Hofaker (24-7) kicks off her first state tournament with Scribner-Snyder's Emily Hull (29-10) in the third quadrant. Hull was the A-2 district runner-up.
115 pounds: Harvard's Maria Perez (20-12) draws Beatrice's Morgan Maschmann (39-3) in the top quadrant. Maschmann is rated third in the weight class and finished third in the Fremont (A-1) district.
Superior's Cheyenne Stacy (23-11) opens against Raymond Central's Sophia Schultz (41-3) in the second quadrant. Schultz is the top-ranked wrestler in the class by the NSWCA and was A-1 district runner-up.
Fillmore Central's Sarah Turner, who was the A-3 district champ, is in the third quadrant. Turner (27-12) will face Pierce's Hadleigh Collison (20-9) in the first round.
125 pounds: Minden's Aliena Osterbuhr (33-7), the A-4 district champ, faces Madison's Hser Thein (22-15) in the second quadrant. Thein placed fourth at the A-2 district.
130 pounds: Second-ranked Kayden Sipp of Adams Central gets a break from top-ranked Regan Rosseter, whom she lost to a second time this season in the A-3 district final. Sipp (27-2) is in the top quadrant with Rosseter seeded second at the bottom of the bracket.
135 pounds: Superior's Carlee Hinz (22-11) matches up with Chadron's Fia Rasmussen (24-4). Rasmussen was the A-4 district champion. Hinz, a freshman, finished fourth at A-3.
140 pounds: Adams Central's Piper Moll would be in line for a rematch with top-ranked Reagen Gallaway of Amherst in the semifinals if either gets there. Moll (20-12), who lost to Gallaway in the A-3 district semifinals, is in the bottom quadrant with her, but meets Millard South's Yvette Vargas (36-14) in the first round.
235 pounds: Minden's Savannah Koch (33-4), the A-4 district gold medalist, draws A-3 fourth-place finisher Kiersten Gieger of Omaha Westside (28-20).
Adams Central's Claire Hemberger (22-10), who beat Geiger in the A-3 semifinals, is in the top quadrant of the bracket to face West Holt's Autumn Hoppe (14-9). Koch beat Hoppe in the A-4 semis.