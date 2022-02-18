OMAHA — History was made Friday as the first prep girls state wrestling tournament took the stage.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Lily Gomez put herself in the historical notes of the Tribland area by recording the first win, a pin in the first round.
"It honestly feels amazing," she said. "I can't underestimate any wrestlers while I'm here; they're all working their butts off like I am...It just means a lot to win this one. We're off to a good start so far."
Gomez, a 107-pounder, is just one of two wrestlers for the Warcats, but she said her teammate, Patricia Arroyo, has been a huge part of her own success.
"She's a little above me at 126, but she works really well with me," Gomez said. "She's very patient, and I've learned a lot from her. I feel a lot stronger when I'm wrestling the 107-pound girls; I feel like I have an advantage with my partner. She's a hell of a wrestler."
Despite the work and the training help from Arroyo, Gomez still felt plenty of nerves heading into her first match at the state tourney.
"I was so nervous," she said with a big smile. "Even if she's a last seed, I'm always trying to screw my head on before a match. I always get nervous, and they always say treat it like a normal meet, but I'm nervous at every meet. But I just go out there and push it away and try my best while I'm out there."
Like Gomez, Minden's Savannah Koch went 2-1 on the day, splitting the first two and then staying alive in the consolation rounds with a win to cap the night. One constant in Koch's day was her friendly rapport with her opponent after the match. Whether it was helping her "foe" up off the mat or giving her a hug, Koch was all smiles on the big stage.
"There's not really a reason to be upset about anything. If you make a mistake or you lose, just know that you have another match coming at some point," she said. "You just have to be a good teammate and always be there for others when they're down."
This year is the first year of sanctioned wrestling, but it's Koch's first year of wrestling in general. At the end of Friday, she couldn't help but fall in love with her new sport and it's new state tournament.
"This is my first year of wrestling, so this is so new to me, and I just love it," she said. "I love how many people are here and I love going out there and wrestling."
First round
107 — Lily Gomez (13-6), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Kyra Skiles (9-13), Ogallala; 2:46
114 — Kylee Plowman (35-6), Conestoga, pinned Sonny Sowles (18-6), Minden; 0:23
126 — Aliena Osterbuhr (23-14), Minden, pinned Micah McGillivray (20-11), Stanton; 2:56
126 — Patricia Arroyo (17-2), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, maj. dec. Karen Santoyo (19-14), Lexington; 9-1
235 — Savannah Koch (19-12), Minden, pinned Neva Ybarzabal (24-3), Bellevue East; 1:29
Quarterfinals
107 — Lacy Lemburg (22-1), Columbus Lakeview, dec. Lily Gomez (14-6), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 5-0
126 — Pacie Lee (28-4), Nebraska City, pinned Aliena Osterbuhr (24-14), Minden; 2:35
126 — Angeline Skrdla (27-8), Pierce, pinned Patricia Arroyo (18-2), Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 5:34
235 — Claire Paasch (31-3), West Point-Beemer pinned Savannah Koch (20-12), Minden; 2:19