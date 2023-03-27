PHOENIX (AP) — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he's not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he'd want "fair value."

Gutekunst was asked Monday at the NFL annual meeting if there was any way in which he could feel comfortable trading Rodgers without getting a first-round pick in return.

