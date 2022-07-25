The Hastings Goodfellows program is teaming up with the Hastings Sodubsters for its annual Christmas in July celebration during Saturday night’s game at Duncan Field.
The Sodbusters will play the Fremont Moo starting at 7:05 p.m. in their season finale.
So far this summer, Hastings is 3-9 against its eastern Nebraska rival. After taking two of the first three games, the Sodbusters have dropped seven of eight to the Moo, who are vying for the second playoff spot out of the Independence League's Nebraskaland division.
With six games left in the season, and no head-to-head matchups with the second-place North Platte Plainsmen, Fremont holds a three-game lead. The Moo will finish the regular season with a series in Gering against the Western Nebraska Pioneers, who clinched the first-half title and playoff berth.
Hastings quickly fell out of the playoff picture despite its franchise-best 7-3 start to the year. The Sodbusters finished the first half 14-13 and suffered a 10-game losing streak through the first part of July, which guaranteed a losing season.
The Sodbusters finish the season at home with Fremont following a final road series in Laramie, Wyoming, against Gem City.
The last day of the season will be the Christmas in July celebration, which supports the Goodfellows mission to make the holiday season bright for area families and individuals.
In 2021, the Goodfellows program served 245 area households with boxes of food and toys to families in need just before Christmas.
Those attending the game can make a monetary donation for the program's 2022 holiday campaign, or bring a new, unused toy to place into a toy box at the game.
Goodfellows volunteers will be seated at a table near the entrance at Duncan Field for any toy or money donations.
In addition, the Goodfellows program encourages Sodbuster fans to get into the Christmas in July spirit by wearing something — such as a Santa hat — that suits the Christmas theme.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings Tribune tradition that continues today.
Merry Christmas in July, Sodbusters fans! Let’s play ball!