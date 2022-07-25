p07-21-22SODbsbMoo1.jpg
Hastings Sodbuster’s Garrett Kennedy bats during their game against the Fremont Moo Wednesday at Duncan Field.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Hastings Goodfellows program is teaming up with the Hastings Sodubsters for its annual Christmas in July celebration during Saturday night’s game at Duncan Field.

The Sodbusters will play the Fremont Moo starting at 7:05 p.m. in their season finale.

