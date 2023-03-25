Adams Central girls basketball coach Evan Smith hadn’t quite given thought to what his program might look like next year.
It’s not so much that Smith was still basking in a dream season cut just short of the program’s second state championship earlier this month.
It was the sudden reality that a focal point of the Patriots’ success over the last four seasons wouldn’t be on the floor for the next.
Rachel Goodon is set to graduate in just over a month and move on to college basketball.
“We’ve got to change our whole philosophy for what we’re going to do without her,” Smith said.
The tallest player Smith has coached in his 16 seasons involved with AC basketball, and seven as head coach, the 6-foot-3 Goodon didn’t just change how opponents game-planned for the Patriots during the last four years, she shifted Adams Central’s style entirely.
The Patriots had barely rostered a player over 6-feet tall before Goodon’s high school arrival in 2019.
“Before Rachel, we were a five-out offense trying to create driving lanes and kick out to shooters. And we weren’t very good at that ever,” said Smith.
“When she got here we had to create more pick-and-roll type opportunities and obviously just put her in the paint and let her do her thing inside.”
Goodon does not want credit as some generational player because she wasn’t that for the Patriots, who played team-oriented basketball over a run that featured 78 wins, three state semifinals (2020, ‘22 & ‘23), one third-place trophy (2020) and one state championship game appearance (2023).
But Goodon humbly accepted the honor of 2023 Tribland Player of the Year, which she earned by showing impressive growth over the past four seasons and recognition by area coaches.
“I didn’t even think about having such an award like this,” Goodon said. “But it’s pretty cool. It feels amazing, and I wouldn’t have done it without my team. They have a lot of support for me and I know this year that I put a lot of work and effort into it, so it just feels good.”
Goodon averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds during her senior season, which was Adams Central’s best-ever minus a state championship. The Patriots won 26 games, their first conference championship in 29 years, and reached the gold-medal game at state for the first time since 1995.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any one other than the people I did it with,” Goodon said.
While her numbers may not pop off the page, Goodon was much more than a scorer or rebounder, though she did eclipse 1,000 career points this year.
“She created so many problems for teams,” Smith said, referring to both offensively and defensively.
Goodon set the program record for field goals made in a season with 131 this year.
A true rim protector, Goodon also notched top marks in career blocks (177) and blocks in a season (70) while anchoring a defense that held opponents to program-lows 33.4 points per game on 27.3% shooting.
In other words, Goodon was a key reason why Smith called his team a “nightmare” to go against.
“She created a lot of that nightmare because of her ability to score as well as assist her teammates,” he said.
Goodon constantly drew multiple defenders on her touches either on the low block or at the high post, which meant, regrettably, she was rarely able to showcase all aspects of her offensive skillset.
“She’s actually got a really nice mid-range jumper, but a lot of teams were double-teaming and triple-teaming her every time she caught the ball,” Smith said.
No problem. Goodon always seemed to find an open teammate.
“Her offensive mindset was obviously to score, but I think she really took a big step this season as far as really finding other people that were open and creating more offense for our basketball team before of all the attention she commanded.”
Goodon, though, came a long way from where she was early on in her prep career. It took plenty of hard work and countless hours in the gym to become the more coordinated player now signed with NAIA Hastings College.
Smith credited his assistant Josh Lewis for shaping the Patriots’ post players, namely Goodon.
“I think him just being consistent on footwork and all of the little things has been been big with her,” Smith said. “I think she started to realize that with strength and mobility came comfortability with the ball and more opportunities to score all over the floor.”
Goodon is the third Patriot all-time and second in as many years to win Tribland’s top girls basketball honor. She joins former teammate Libby Trausch, who shared it with St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger last March, and LeAnn Weeks, who was on the 1995 state championship team.