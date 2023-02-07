The Adams Central girls basketball team has put together an impressive season thus far, racking up 20 wins and only one loss.
One of the big reasons for the Patriots’ success is their 6-foot, 3-inch senior post, Rachel Goodon, who is only one of three girls in the Tribland area in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocks and field goal percentage.
Goodon and the Patriots still have big goals for this season, but on Tuesday, Goodon expressed goals for similar success at the collegiate level. In front of her teammates, friends, and family, she signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Hastings College.
“It’s been a big decision between myself and my family. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do, and I’m really excited to continue doing what I love to do,” Goodon said.
“I think, at our level, for her size, to come in and have a big impact at both ends of the court will be huge for us,” said Hastings College head women’s basketball coach Jina Douglas. “You don’t really see 6-3 a whole lot at our level, and someone that moves well and has potential to score at the rim and also affect shots on the defensive end. I think she can help us on both ends for sure.”
Goodon leads Adams Central in scoring, posting 13.7 points per game while hauling in a team-high 7.5 rebounds. AC head coach Evan Smith reiterated Goodon’s ability to perform at both ends of the floor, and he said her decision making has also improved. According to Smith, those steps forward are all results of Goodon’s dedication to getting better.
“Both physically and mentally, I think she’s taken the next step to get to that point where she can go on and play at the next level,” he said. “She’s obviously put the time in inside the weight room and has really been able to finish a lot more around the rim...Her decision making has been so good, and that’s been one thing I’ve really been impressed with all year long, her ability to know when to score and when to kick it out to her guards.
“Defensively, she protects the rim so well. It’s the combination of those three things that have really led her to this point.”
Goodon was a key contributor on last year’s Adams Central team that advanced to the state semifinals. But, going into this year as one of four AC seniors, she knew she would have to assume a role as one of the team’s leaders. She’s accepted that role and hopes to have the opportunity to eventually earn a similar role with the Broncos.
“I think it’s been a big role to take on, and I want to be able to have a big role at Hastings College and be a leader there,” she said.
“They do need a big at Hastings College, so I think that I can step in and take that role and be a good player for them.”
Goodon will be another Tribland player in a long line of area talent playing for the Broncos. Hastings College has three players from Tribland on the varsity squad, including fellow post players Kylie Baumert (of Sutton) and St. Cecilia graduate Katharine Hamburger.
Douglas recognizes the importance of keeping the local talent in Hastings.
“It just says that kids want to play at Hastings College,” Douglas said. “You look at the success of our teams in the past, and it always seems like we’ve had some good local talent from St. Cecilia, Hastings High and Adams Central, or just even around the community with small-town kids. I think it’s a big deal for us to get the best local talent we can.”
After the signing ceremony, Goodon hugged her family and took photos with her friends and teammates. She said it meant a lot to have all of them with her on her big day.
“They’ve always supported me, and I love all of my supporters. It’s great having them all around,” she said.