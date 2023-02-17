A tightly played battle went Adams Central's way Friday, as the Patriots downed Minden 45-36 in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 title game.
The victory advanced Adams Central to next Friday’s Class C-1 district finals. Pairings will be determined Saturday.
AC led most of the way against the Whippets, who the Patriots also defeated in overtime Dec. 15. But Adams Central’s lead never grew beyond eight points.
Free-throw shooting and good defense helped the Patriots (23-1) edge out the Whippets.
“It was a really good win for our kids,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “Minden is a great basketball team. They do a lot of good things; probably one of the better defensive teams we’ve seen all year.”
Minden’s season most likely ended with the loss. The Whippets (19-5) probably won’t qualify for a state tournament wildcard spot, according to Minden coach Taylor Maulsby.
“We will be the first team out for the last couple of years,” Maulsby said. “It hurts for the kids. We are probably one of the top eight teams in the state, we think. But I’m proud of our kids and the way they battled.”
Minden came out in a full-court press and a zone defense in an attempt to take the Patriots out of rhythm, and to deter AC’s 6-foot-3 center, Rachel Goodon. The strategy slowed the Patriots’ offense much of the game.
But the Whippets couldn’t keep Goodon from scoring. The senior post player rang up a game-high 17 points.
Minden double-teamed Goodon all game long. She got to the free throw line often in the last quarter, where she was perfect in eight tries. She added a layup to give her10 fourth-period points.
AC’s Lauryn Scott netted eight points. Megyn Scott earned six points, as did Kadi Kimberly.
Minden’s fourth-quarter offense hindered the Whippets. Minden made just one bucket in eight attempts. Their other six points came at the stripe.
“(Minden) just couldn’t hit shots, and we found ways to pound it into Rachel,” Smith said. “She was able to finish at times and did a good job with free throws down the stretch.”
Minden wanted their outside shooting to make a difference. But the Whippets made only one 3-point shot out of the 12 bombs they shot.
“We didn’t shoot real well from the outside,” Maulsby said. “We knew we were going to make some outside shots with the size they have inside. We missed some free throws down the stretch and they made theirs.”
Minden (19-5)............9 8 11 8 — 36
AC (23-1)..............13 9 10 13 — 45
Priscilla Madriz 2, Mattie Kamery 11, Trinity Houchin 7, Sloane Beck 6, Kinsie Land 8, Myla Emery 2.
Kadi Kimberly 6, Gracie Weichman 1, Briley Nienhueser 2, Megyn Scott 6, Kylie Lancaster 4, Lauryn Scott 8, Rachel Goodon 17, Lynsie Lancaster 1.