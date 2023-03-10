031023UNKwbbNCAAs.jpg
University of Nebraska-Kearney's Shiloh McCool (25) fights for the ball near midcourt during the first round of the NCAA national tournament Friday in Duluth, Minn. The Lopers fell 74-54 to Pittsburg State and end their season at 28-5.

DULUTH, Minn. — Sophomore Grace Pyle scored 30 points, including the first 16 for her team, and Pittsburg State started the second quarter on a big run to beat Nebraska-Kearney 74-54 in an NCAA Division II Tournament first round game Friday afternoon in Duluth, Minn.

This contest was part of the Central Regional with the seventh-seeded Gorillas (23-7) advancing to face rival and third-seeded Missouri Southern State (28-6) tomorrow in the second round. The Lions rallied from 12 down in the fourth quarter to slip past Augustana 75-74 in the day's first game.

