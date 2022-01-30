One of the hottest teams in the land kept its win streak going Saturday, claiming the Hastings College women’s basketball squad as its latest victim.
With a 77-34 romp over the Broncos, Dordt University stretched its victory string to 11 — impressive enough to be able to crack this week’s NAIA top 25. The Defenders have been receiving top 25 votes.
“They are very hot. They’ve been playing really well, shooting it really well,” said HC coach Jina Douglas. “They played really well. Obviously we did not.”
The loss dropped the Broncos’ overall record to 11-11 and 7-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt improved to 18-6 on the year and 11-5 in the GPAC.
The 43-point difference marked the worst loss in the Jina Douglas coaching era, topping losses of 36 and 39 points last season.
It was the second-worst loss in the last 20 seasons, according to the HC athletic website, besting a 40-point loss to Sioux Falls in November 2010.
The game started with the Defenders taking control. They never let up. In fact, Dordt became more dominant as the conference game extended into the second half at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Doardt opened the action by racing to an 11-2 lead. Its margin blossomed to 26-15 at halftime. Dordt breezed to a 51-25 advantage by the time the third quarter ended.
None of the Broncos scored in double digits. The Broncos’ scoring output was their lowest of the season. It eclipsed their previous low of 42 points in a Dec. 3 loss at Dakota Wesleyan.
“I wasn’t real happy with their effort,” Douglas said about her team’s Saturday defeat. “We gave up (26 points) in the first half. Then they came out in the second half and gave up 51. It shows that we didn’t play very hard.”
HC had to endure several cold-shooting spells while Dordt kept racking up points. For example, the Broncos didn’t score in the third quarter until almost halfway through that period.
Hastings cold shooting resulted in 26.9 percent from the floor (14-for-52). HC shot just 25 percent from behind the 3-point arc (4-for-16).
Allison Bauer’s six points led the Bronco scoring. The HC starting five totaled only 16 points. In contrast, Dordt’s starters amassed 55 points. Dordt’s 6-foot, 2-inch Ashtyn Verbeek drew a lot of attention in the paint. She worked her way inside for 12 points.
“Verbeek is so good and so versatile that you put a lot of emphasis on her. And then you still have Beckman, Gustafson that can really score as well. So they are a tough matchup, Douglas said.”
Bailey Beckman posted 19 points. Karly Gustafson closed with 16 points.
For now, it is back to the drawing board and to learning from a loss.
“We have to do a few things differently on offense to help us out,” Douglas said. “Some of it is we have to learn from our mistakes and learn from experiences you already had.”
Dordt....................17 9 25 26 — 77
HC...........................7 8 10 9 — 34
Dordt (77)
Hayden Heimensen 3-5 0-0 8, Bailey Beckman 7-15 3-3 19, Mya Chmielewski 0-3, 0-0 0, Ashtyn Verbeek 6-11 0-0 12, Karly Gustafson 6-7 3-4 16, Macey Nielson 0-4 0-0 0, Olivia Ritter 0-2 2-2 2, McKenna Klecker 0-1 0-0 0, Maggie Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Abby Postma 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Van Holland 2-2 0-0 5, Jamie Schoonover 6-6 0-1 12. Totals: 31-58 8-10 77.
Hastings (34)
Ali Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Riley Clavel 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor Beacom 2-8 0-0 4, Dawson Knode 1-3 0-2 2, Katherine Hamburger 1-4 2-2 5, Whitney Bauer 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Baumert 2-5 0-0 4, Rachel Hinrichs 1-1 0-0 2, Allison Bauer 2-7 0-0 6, Miriam Miller 0-3 0-2 0, Natalia Dick 1-2 1-2 0-2 2, Kiernan Paulk 2-7 0-0 4, Emily Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Alyssa Baker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-52 2-8 34.
Three point goals — D 7-20 (Heinsema 2-3, Beckman 2-6, Chmielewski 0-2, Verbeek 0-2, Gustafson 1-1, Nielson 0-4, Walker 1-1, Van Holland 1-1). H 4-16 (Smith 0-1, Clavel 1-3, Beacom 0-2, Hamburger 1-2, W. Bauer 0-1, Baumert 2-6, Baker 0-1.) Rebounds – D 40 (Verbeek 7). H 30 (Miller 5). Fouls – D 11. H 13. Turnovers – D 15. H 18.