PHOENIX — Hastings College shared the love in its first win of a pre-holiday trip to the warmer weather.
The Broncos received contributions from 13 different scorers in a 74-35 win over SAG American Indian College in Phoenix.
Hattie Sheets scored a team-high 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench for Hastings, which improved to 7-6 on the year. Alyssa Baker joined Sheets in doubles figures with 10 points.
Whitney Bauer was perfect from 3-point land and tied her sister, Allie, with nine points.
Carley Leners, Alexis Folkers and Kiernan Paulk each chipped in six points. Sarah Treffer had five points and Dawson Knode four. Alexis Tapia, Miriam Miller, Katharine Hamburger and Mariyah Avila had a bucket apiece.
SAGU made just 13 of its 59 shot attempts. Ilyssa Galindo accounted for nearly half of those makes with six and scored the game-high 16 points. Mackenzie Barker added 11.
HC scored 27 of the game's first 30 points. The Broncos will play Embry-Riddle Tuesday afternoon before returning home for Christmas break.
HC (7-6)....................13 20 18 23 — 74
SAGU (1-15)..................2 8 13 12 — 35