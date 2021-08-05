In Gretna’s 3-0 win Thursday to stave off elimination, the Dragons scored all of their runs in one inning to bounce Pittsburg Post 64, the Kansas state champion, from the 2021 American Legion Mid-South Regional tournament.
Gretna’s pitching staff came out firing and its offense had the big inning strike in the third to oust the Patriots.
Thomas Silliman started the inning with a walk, then stole consecutive bases. Brayden Chaney knocked in Silliman from third to take the early lead.
Chaney then stole second easily and a throwing error to center field helped him to third base. Mick Huber hit a rocket over the Pittsburg left fielder’s head for a stand-up RBI double and later scored on a fielder’s choice to put the Dragons in control.
The three runs were earned off Pittsburg starting pitcher Trevor Amershek, who went four innings, giving up three runs on three hits.
“We were OK early on. I don’t think we came out with enough energy today. We were a little sloppy throughout the game,” said Gretna head coach Bryan O’Flynn. “We did enough to win. I thought that (Charles) Thomas pitched well and (Rusty) Wortman came in relief for him and I was proud of them both.”
Thomas went six innings, allowing no runs on four hits. Three Patriots reached third while Thomas was on the mound, but Pittsburg hitters could not drive them in.
“(Thomas) was very good (and) early on he didn’t have his off speed stuff working,” O’Flynn said. “About the third or fourth inning he really got it going and threw it effectively the rest of the outing. Overall, a really good performance from him.”
“I came out a little bit nervous because I’m only a sophomore. After I got on the mound, I started to get settle in,” said Thomas. “I felt like my fastball was working well for me. Off-speed was hit-and-miss until the last couple of innings. After I started to figure that out, it was smooth sailing from there.”
Thomas gave his defense credit for its hard work.
“We had some good plays and not some good plays, but that is baseball,” he said. “I’m glad that they have my back, whoever gets the ball. They are a great group of guys and I’m proud to play with them.”
Pittsburg kept Gretna off-balance after the costly third inning.
“Their pitchers kept us off-balance a little bit, especially the last pitcher they threw (Brett Sutterby),” O’Flynn said. “He was really good coming in. He had a different motion and threw our hitters’ timing off.”
The fifth inning saw Pittsburg with the best opportunity to score. Ethan Light hit a double to left center, Nathan Smith drew a walk, then Peyton Morrow hit a single to right field that sent Light around to score.
However, Gretna right fielder Caden Boswell threw a missile to home plate that never touched the ground to gun down the prospective run.
In the seventh, Brett Sutterby reached base on an error while Kameron Williamson and Shaden Mahnken each had two-out singles for the Patriots.
But Wortman struck out the final Pittsburg batter to end the threat and clinch the victory.
O’Flynn, whose Gretna team takes its survive-and-advance mentality to Friday’s 4 p.m. game, said Duncan Field is a nice venue for a regional.
“It is a great ball park. We have played here quite a bit because we come out here for a tournament every year. It is an amazing ball park,” he said. “The brick wall looks pretty cool, the grandstands, everything is just incredible. We like playing here and to play here for a regional makes it more special.”
PITT..................000 000 0 — 0 6 2
GRET.................003 000 0 — 3 5 3
W — Charles Thomas. L — Trevor Amershek.
2B — G, Huber; P, Light.