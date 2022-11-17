The remaining six high school state football finals take place Monday and Tuesday next week at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Three games each day will be televised on Nebraska Public Media.
Class A
No. 1 Westside (11-1) vs. No. 2 Gretna (12-0), Monday 7:15 p.m.
A rematch of last years state title headlines Class A. Gretna defeated Westside 7-3 in a thrilling 2021 final, but later had to vacate the championship due to an ineligible player.
A rematch for the title this season couldn’t be more fitting. No. 1 seed Westside comes into the finals with a 11-1 record. The Warriors’ lone loss came to North Platte 21-17 on Sept. 30. Westside defeated Papillion-LaVista in the first round, then Lincoln Southwest in the quarterfinals, then Grand Island in the semifinals.
Gretna remained perfect in the regular season with a 9-0 record. The Dragons haven’t had an easy road to get back to the final, having squeezed out a 27-24 win over Lincoln Southeast in the opening round, then a 35-23 win over a talented Bellevue West team and finally some breathing room against Creighton Prep 36-14 in the semifinals.
Class B
No. 1 Bennington (12-0) vs. Omaha Gross Catholic (12-0), Tuesday 7:15 p.m.
Bennington looks to defend its 2021 state championship Tuesday night. The Badgers (12-0) have rolled through the postseason with wins over Beatrice in the first round, Elkhorn North in the quarterfinals and Waverly in the semifinals. The Badgers are seeking the program’s third overall title.
Omaha Gross, which is opting up to Class B, also takes an undefeated mark into the final. The Cougars (12-0) advanced past Mount Michael in the opening round, defeated York in the quarterfinals and shut out Scottsbluff in the semifinals. The Cougars are seeking a second state championship and first since 2012.
Class C-1
No. 1 Aurora (12-0) vs. No. 2 Pierce (12-0), Tuesday 2:45 p.m.
A tradition rich title game is set in C-1. Aurora and Pierce have a combined 22 state title game appearances.
This has been the predicted matchup for much of the season. Aurora has been runner-up the last two seasons in Class B while Pierce is appearing in its fourth straight final after winning in 2020.
Aurora has playoff wins over Scotus Central Catholic, Lincoln Christian and Boone Central.
Pierce has beaten Central City, Lakeview and Adams Central.
A player to watch is Aurora’s Carlos Collazo. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior has put up monster numbers. Collazo has 29 touchdowns on 146 carries for 1,709 yards.
Class C-2
No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (12-0) vs. No. 12 Cedar Catholic (9-3), Tuesday 10:15 a.m.
More upsets have happened in Class C-2 than any other these playoffs. The No. 12 seed Cedar Catholic (9-3) is the biggest surprise in C-2. The Trojans upset No. 5 Mitchell in the first round and defeated unbeaten Malcolm in the quarterfinals 10-9 in overtime. Their semifinal win over Battle Creek — which knocked out St. Cecilia the week prior — was 6-0. The Trojans are seeking its first ever state title. CC has three runner-up finishes with the last coming in 2014.
On the opposite side, Norfolk Catholic is plenty familiar to Memorial Stadium. The 12-0 Knights are looking for the program’s 11th state title. The Knights defeated Yutan in the opening round, Lincoln Lutheran in the quarterfinals, then second-seeded Ord in the semifinals.
Class D-1
No. 5 Neigh-Oakdale (11-1) vs. No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh (11-1), Monday 2:45 p.m.
Neligh-Oakdale and Clarkson/Leigh had never made it to Memorial Stadium as a co-op or consolidation. Both teams come in with identical 11-1 records.
N-O defeated Cambridge 70-22 in the opening round, Heartland 34-22 in the second round, Riverside in the quarterfinals 40-28, and top seed North Platte St. Pats 50-28 in the semifinals.
Clarkson/Leigh had to grind out a 28-23 win over Wisner-Pilger in the first round and a 22-14 win over Crofton in the second. The Patriots went on to defeat Weeping Water 46-18 in the quarters before upsetting No. 3 seed Stanton 54-12.
Class D-2
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (12-0) vs. No. 2 Hitchcock County (12-0), Monday 10:15 a.m.
Howells-Dodge and Hitchcock County could not be any more opposite. H-D has multiple state championships between the co-op, including last year’s D-1 title, and Hitchcock County has never made it to Memorial Stadium.
Howells-Dodge defeated Creighton in the first round 64-12, then beat South Loup 40-12, and Dundy County-Stratton 58-8 in the quarterfinals. Last week, they handled Central Valley 50-12.
Hitchcock County rolled past Maywood-Hayes Center in the opening round 78-0. The Falcons then took out powerhouse Humphrey St. Francis 52-0, defeated Elm Creek 58-6 in the quarterfinals and shut out Bloomfield 48-0 in the semifinals.