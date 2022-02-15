SUTTON — Kate Griess was tired after the first quarter Tuesday night.
She should’ve been; it was an eight-minute track meet.
But most of Griess’ energy was exhausted scoring the basketball.
The Sutton senior poured in 13 of her game-high 24 points in the opening stanza as the Fillies (20-4) cruised past Fillmore Central in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
“We had a good shooting practice (Monday), so the confidence from that just kind of carried over for everyone,” said Griess following her team’s 58-38 win inside the Sutton Dome.
“Kate’s a good player for us; she can really light it up from 3,” added Sutton coach Josh Rapp. “It was good to see her have a game like that tonight and hopefully it continues on for us in the postseason.”
Sutton’s 11-0 run spanning the end of the first into the second quarter broke a 12-12 tie and put the game firmly in the Fillies’ hands.
A second run of the same volume in the third — featuring a pair of Griess 3s — put the game away for good.
The Panthers (11-13) pushed the seventh-ranked Fillies in transition early, but struggled when Sutton settled in its half-court 1-3-1 zone.
“They like to play fast and you can tell that by the amount of points they average,” said Rapp. “We handled that a lot better in the second and third quarter.”
Lexi Theis, who scored 20 on Monday, finished with 11 on the night and was held to a single field goal in the second half.
“She’s really fast so it makes her hard to guard,” Griess said. “They have a lot of weapons, but she’s definitely their most dynamic scorer. If we slowed her down then it looked good for us.”
Faith Engle did the most damage for Fillmore, posting 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting before fouling out in the fourth.
The teams combined for 29 free throws in the last eight minutes. The Fillies made 10 of their first 11 and finished 12-of-17 in the frame.
Griess didn’t have a shot attempt in the second but found her rhythm again in after halftime to finish 5-for-10 from beyond the arc.
“When she sees a couple go in it’s dangerous,” Rapp said.
Julia George tacked on 10 points for the Fillies. Alivia Huxoll tallied seven of her nine after halftime.
Sutton, which is already penciled into a district final win or lose with its current standing in power points, will host Superior in the C2-6 final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Fillies beat the Wildcats by six in the first game of the season.
“We have to play sharp,” Griess said. “Everyone is playing for the end of their season so we’re going to get the best of everyone.”
FC (11-14)………….……12 2 12 12 — 38
Sutton (20-4)………….16 11 15 16 — 58
Fillmore Central (38)
Faith Engle 6-11 3-5 16, Abby Nichols 2-13 0-0 4, Kalli Head 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Theis 3-8 4-6 11, Bella Lichti 1-3 0-0 2, Kelsi Gaston 0-0 0-0 0, Reyna Hafer 2-4 1-2 5, Angie Schademann 0-1 0-0 0, Lily Srajhans 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 14-40 8-15 38.
Sutton (58)
Kaly Bautista 1-5 2-3 4, Kate Griess 7-13 5-6 24, Alivia Huxoll 4-7 1-3 9, Julia George 3-4 4-4 10, Gracie Nuss 1-5 3-5 5, Jacee Haight 2-5 1-2 5, Kennedy Perrien 0-1 0-0 0, Tori Peterson 0-0 0-2 0, Reagan Robinson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 18-40 17-27 58.
Three-point goals: FC 2-10 (Engle 1-1, Nichols 0-6, Theis 1-3); Sut 5-15 (Bautista 0-3, Griess 5-10, Nuss 0-1, Perrien 0-1). Turnovers: FC 23; Sut 17.