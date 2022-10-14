Class C-1 No. 4 McCook went old school on Friday night at Patriot Field. The Bison rode a powerful running game led by Jacob Gomez-Wilson to a 28-14 win over seventh-ranked Adams Central.
But it may have been the Bison defense that made the biggest play of the night. With Adams Central driving and down 21-14 defensive end Quentin Terry stripped quarterback Sam Dierks and recovered a fumble with just under three minutes left in the game.
Four plays later Gomez Wilson ripped off a 57-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.
“I was super proud of how the kids just fought all night,” AC coach Shawn Mulligan said. “We had some opportunities. I was prepared to go for two there if we had scored.”
On the drive, the Patriots had moved from their own 28, the Bison 24 on a pair of passes from Dierks to Jayden Teichmeier. Techmeier led the Patriots with eight catches for 108 yards.
It was a play McCook coach Joe Petrosky said the Bison needed.
“We are kind of a bend but don’t break mentality on defense,” he said. “We had a big stop on fourth down earlier and as they were driving we just needed someone to make a play. Quentin made a play.”
It seemed the Patriots would battle uphill all night.
On the second play of the game two-way lineman Derrion Walther went down with a severe leg injury. But, still the Patriots found a way to battle.
“We are really short on depth in the offensive line and defensive lines,” Mulligan said, “so that was a big injury for us. But, I really loved how our kids battled in there tonight. McCook was superior to us physically tonight. They are a very good football team.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bison got on the board when Gomez-Wilson scored from the 4-yard line. But, AC had an on their ensuing possession as they went 80 yards on 14 plays with Hyatt Collins rumbling in from the 6 to tie the game with 4:52 until half.
The Bison took a 14-7 lead to the locker room, but AC flipped the script on the opening kick of the second half when Richard Waldron recovered a fumble in the end zone after McCook botched a reverse.
“I didn’t even see it,” Mulligan said. “I was way down on the other end of the field, but it was a big play for us and really helped keep us in the game.”
AC had just three possessions after halftime. They drove to the McCook 25 before missing a field goal in the third quarter and had a punt after McCook took the lead with 9:37 left after McCook took the lead for good on Layten Bortner’s 6-yard run.
Gomez-Wilson had 19 carries for 153 yards to lead McCook, which moved to 8-0 while rushing for 260 yards on 39 attempts. The Patriots, who will host Fairbury next Friday night, dropped to 6-2 with both losses to unbeaten teams. Dierks was 15-for-24 passing for 128 yards.
McCook (8-0)..............0 14 0 14 — 28
Adams Central (6-2).....0 7 7 0 — 14
M – Jacob Gomez-Wilson 4 run (Patrick Gross kick)
AC – Hyatt Collins 6 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
M – Canyon Hosick 1 run (Gross kick)
AC – Richard Waldron fumble recovery in end zone (Wahlmeier kick)
M – Layten Bortner 6 run (Gross kick)
M – Gomez-Wilson 53 run (Gross kick)