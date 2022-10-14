Class C-1 No. 4 McCook went old school on Friday night at Patriot Field. The Bison rode a powerful running game led by Jacob Gomez-Wilson to a 28-14 win over seventh-ranked Adams Central.

But it may have been the Bison defense that made the biggest play of the night. With Adams Central driving and down 21-14 defensive end Quentin Terry stripped quarterback Sam Dierks and recovered a fumble with just under three minutes left in the game.

