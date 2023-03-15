WBB WNIT Rd 1 vs Missouri St
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby goes up for a layup against Missouri State during the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament Wednesday night in Lincoln.

 Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska Athletic Communications

LINCOLN — Sam Haiby erupted for a season-high 25 points, while Isabelle Bourne added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Nebraska to a 74-65 women’s basketball win over Missouri State in the first round of the Postseason WNIT on Wednesday night.

