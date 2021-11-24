Forty years ago, Craig Schnitzler won a state championship with Battle Creek under the head coaching of his father, Bob Schnitzler.
On Monday night, the high school football world came full circle for the Schnitzler family, as Bob witnessed his son coach Kenesaw to its first-ever state championship.
“The season ends up with a state championship, and you can’t beat that,” Bob said.
Kenesaw defeated Sandhills/Thedford 46-40 on Monday at Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils got out to a big, early advantage, but the Knights scored 32 unanswered points to take a 40-30 lead.
Kenesaw rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win the championship and bring home the school’s first state title in any team sport.
When asked if he had spoken with his son in the week leading up to the state championship, Bob said the two had talked once or twice. Bob’s wife, Lorraine, however, corrected him and said it was more like “every day.”
Craig later confirmed what his mom said.
“I even had him do some film study for me,” Schnitzler said. “Throughout the week and throughout the playoffs, we’ve been in contact on what he sees, what I see.”
Bob, who is in Wayne State College’s athletic hall of fame, coached in nine state championship games while at Battle Creek, winning four of them (1981, ‘86, ‘87, ‘92).
What’s one more from the stands?
“He’s out of coaching,” Schnitzler said with a laugh, “but he’s not done coaching.”
Bob said the Blue Devils offense was kind of “vanilla,” but he also said if it’s not broken then there’s no reason to fix it. And the Knights’ defense could not slow down the Kenesaw rushing attack, led by Tyson Denkert’s 303 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
During his time with Battle Creek, Bob tallied a coaching record of 293-89 on the football field. He also won 485 games as the girls basketball coach and led the track team to four state championships. In 2002, Bob was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
While watching his son’s team in action, memories came flooding back to Bob from those previous state championship games he’d been a part of. He recalled coaching in a game where the weather was 29 degrees below zero. But with Monday’s temperatures being in the 60s, it was much more pleasant getting to watch his son bring home a championship.
Craig racked up the 150th win of his coaching career earlier this season. Through 21 years at the helm, He has totaled a record of 153-59 with the Blue Devils.
Bob has been keeping tabs on his son’s career, and he likes what he’s seen during Craig’s tenure, which includes 12 consecutive playoff appearances.
“We’re really proud of what he’s accomplished there,” Bob said of Craig’s career at Kenesaw. “He’s done a good job and he’s come a long ways as a coach.”