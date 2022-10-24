NU volleyball at Illinois.jpg
Nebraska recorded its sixth straight sweep in Big Ten play for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. The No. 3 Huskers beat Illinois 25-14, 25-16, 25-22.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row — a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night.

The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten) have swept six Big Ten matches in a row for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. Overall, the Huskers have won 11 matches in a row, their longest win streak since 2018.

