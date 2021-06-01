The ball wasn’t bouncing in Johnson Imperial Homes’ favor on Tuesday. Hastings hosted North Platte at Duncan Field, and the Braves just seemed out of sorts, and they weren’t catching any breaks either.
Unfortunate bounces, including one on a key dropped third strike, coupled with too many stranded base runners spelled doom for JIH, as the First Nationals squad notched a road victory, winning 7-4.
“I feel like we got out in front of the ball and were swinging at bad pitches, and we had a lot of mental errors early on,” said JIH head coach Nate Story. “We weren’t coming through with the situational stuff we work on. We talked about coming out and being ready to go — we can’t take games for granted, especially league games. These area games, we have to come out and make a statement, especially when we play at home.”
Hastings jumped on top of North Platte in the first inning, but it left too many scoring opportunities on the base paths. JIH left two runners on base in four different innings, including the opening frame when a one-out, bases loaded scenario came to a halt after the Braves were doubled up on a line out.
Braves’ starter Lucas Gabriel did his part to get through the First Nationals lineup, but some JIH errors forced him to labor through innings. After Hastings took the lead in the bottom of the first, on a bases loaded walk to EJ Johnson, North Platte posted three unearned runs in the top of the second.
First National had its first two batters of the inning reach on an error followed by an infield single on a ball that took a nasty hop and caught Johnson, JIH’s third baseman, in the neck. Back-to-back singles tied the game at 1 apiece; then, with two outs, North Platte’s Tristan Beyer swung at strike three in the dirt, as the ball bounced down the first base line. Gabriel raced to the ball and tried to quickly get Beyer out at first, but the ball went down the right field line, allowing two runs to score.
“Lucas fills the zone. He throws strikes and makes sure he gives our fielders the chance to make the plays,” the JIH coach said. “He strikes the guy out and it kicks away from the catcher, and we make an error on it and they score two runs. That’s a tough thing to happen, but I like the way he approached the game... We just have to help on the back side a little bit.”
North Platte added two more runs in the fourth, with one scoring on a two-out single that popped out of the glove of a diving Nick Conant. And after the away team had two more players cross the plate, Hastings found itself trailing 7-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Johnson Imperial Homes did its best to mount a rally in the sixth, tacking on three runs. A pair of runners crossed the plate when the Braves finally got a ball to bounce their way on a North Platte error, and Cameron Brumbaugh cut the lead to 7-4 with an RBI single. But a groundout in the following at bat left two Braves on base and ended the rally.
First National righty Rayce Moerke sat JIH down in order to end the game in the seventh, putting an exclamation point on the final out by snaring a blistering line drive right back at him on the mound.
Hastings wasn’t able to get the big hit in Tuesday’s game, but Story isn’t worried about the team’s offense. After all, the Braves are averaging 6.8 runs per game, despite losing its last two contests.
“I really like what I’ve seen at the plate,” Story said. “I think the guys have good approaches, and I like the way they’re aggressive... We hit the ball hard, but it was going right to guys — you can’t take that away from their fielders, but the ball goes two or three feet either way and the ball is in the gap and then it’s a different game.”
Johnson Imperial Homes won’t have to wait long to bounce back, as it hosts Lexington Wednesday in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. at Duncan Field. Story said it’ll be important for his team to come out early with a relentless attack.
“With Lexington, it’s an area game. These are big games for us,” he said. “We just have to get going early. (Tuesday), we had two hits in the first inning and then nothing really after that. I told them we just have to go out there and do what we practice, make the plays we make, and get on them early.
“It’s a big game for us (Wednesday), but I think this team is going to accept the challenge and be ready for it.”
North Platte....030 220 0 — 7 11 2
Hastings..........100 003 0 — 4 5 2
W — Tristan Beyer. L — Lucas Gabriel.