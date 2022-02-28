ST. PAUL — The Blue Hill boys basketball team has been fighting uphill battles all season long. The Bobcats started the year by losing five of their first seven games, but they showed grit while grinding through the season and went into Monday’s district final having won seven straight.
Awaiting the Bobcats was another challenge in the form of Burwell, which was the No. 6 seed in the district finals field.
Once again, Blue Hill showed true grit, going toe-to-toe with the Longhorns from start to finish. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, an effort worthy of a victory does not always result in a win. Burwell made just enough plays down the stretch to fend off Blue Hill and earn a 57-50 victory and a state tournament berth.
“The kids played very hard; they battled their butts off,” said Bobcats’ head coach Jon Coffey. “They never quit...Earlier in the year, when we were 2-5, they could have quit. But they had a meeting and decided they wanted to get better. And we got better.”
The Bobcats, seeded 11th in the district finals field, outplayed the Longhorns in several aspects of the game, especially the turnover department. Blue Hill had just five turnovers in the game, including just one in the first half. During those first 16 minutes of play, Burwell racked up seven turnovers, many of which resulted in Bobcat transition points.
But basketball often comes down to its simplest philosophy: put the ball in the ball in the hoop. And Blue Hill just didn’t do that quite enough on Monday.
“We had them pretty much right where we wanted, but the ball just didn’t fall for us (Monday night),” Coffey said.
The Bobcats finished the game 18-for-43, finishing with a higher shooting percentage than Burwell. But the Longhorns sunk 17 free throws to go with their 19 field goals. And the source of most of Burwell’s offense was senior Dillon Critel, who finished the night with a game-high 24 points.
Critel scored 10 of Burwell’s 12 points in the first quarter, as the Longhorns jumped out to a 12-9 lead. But the Bobcats won the second period, going 6-for-12 from the field and limiting the Longhorns to just 3-of-11 shooting. Five different Blue Hill players scored in the frame, including Jacob Bonifas, whose six points in the second helped Blue Hill to cut the lead to just one going into the break.
The Bobcats kept fighting in the second half and eventually built a 49-46 lead in the fourth quarter with under 2 minutes to play. But a basket from Critel followed by a bucket from Burwell big man Carter Mann put the Longhorns up 50-49 with 94 seconds remaining.
Burwell hit 5-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
In addition to Critel’s 24 points, Mann’s 11 marked the only Longhorn players in double figures.
The Bobcats were led by Krae Ockinga’s 17 points, while MJ Coffey poured in 15 and Bonifas tallied 12.
Blue Hill does return a solid core from this year’s 16-win, district final qualifying squad. Coffey said those coming back can learn from Monday’s loss.
“I told them it’s just like life; you’re going to get knocked down in life, and how are you going to react? This will be a good thing for them, and how they’re going to fight back,” the Blue Hill coach said. “We have some good, strong kids coming back. We’re going to fight back, but it’s going to hurt for a couple of days. But I’m proud of the guys.”
Blue Hill will miss the contributions from seniors MJ Coffey, Caleb Karr, and Tony Ockinga. For the Bobcats’ coach, he will — understandably so — truly miss the chance to get to coach his son.
“I just thanked the seniors for the effort. All spring last year they traveled around and everyone got better,” Coffey said. “It’s going to be hard (not coaching MJ). He’s my son, and I’m going too miss him. But we have to get better and we have to find the next guy to step up and go be the leader.”
Blue Hill (16-10).....9 16 16 9 — 50
Burwell (23-3)...12 14 18 13 — 57
Blue Hill (50)
Jacob Bonifas 12, Krae Ockinga 17, Marcus Utecht 2, Caleb Karr 2, MJ Coffey 15, Tony Oockinga 2.
Burwell (57)
Dillon Critel 24, Wryder Svoboda 7, Titus Gideon 7, Hans Gideon 6, Carter Mann 11, Devin Konicek 2