Alll-Tribland first team

Myla Emery, Minden

Emery, a freshman, appeared to be the final piece to Minden’s puzzle and helped the Whippets post their best season in school history and advance to the Class C-1 state semifinals. She finished her first high school season with 474 assists and 285 kills. Emery and fellow teammate and Tribland first-teamer Mattie Kamery will be fun to watch the next two seasons.

Mattie Kamery, Minden

Kamery played much more veteran than a sophomore. She led the Tribland in kills with 429 and was Minden’s go-to player in big moments. Kamery also registered a team-high 74 service aces, 313 digs and 363 assists in leading Minden to its best finish since 2013 and its first-ever third-place trophy.

Ryann Sabatka, St. Cecilia

Sabatka was fourth in Tribland with 390 kills. She also registered 80 blocks and 187 digs as the Hawkettes go-to player. Sabatka posted a career-high 24 kills in the Hawkettes district final loss to Nebraska Christian and is 270 from 1,000 for her career.

Megyn Scott, Adams Central

Scott led Adams Central to its third straight state volleyball tournament with a team-high 391 kills and 324 digs. The junior grew into the role of leading attacker for the Patriots and nearly doubled her total kills from her sophomore season.

Natalie Tietjen, Thayer Central

Tietjen was one of three Tribland attackers to reach the 400-kill mark this season. She added 485 digs as a six-rotation player for the Titans, who were Southern Nebraska Conference tournament runners-up and came within one win of the state tournament.