SUTTON — When Alivia Huxoll looks back at pictures and videos of her 14-year-old self, she struggles to put the pieces together.
The girl she sees doesn’t appear to have a future in volleyball, she’s uncertain if she even likes the sport, and her skills are far from refined.
Huxoll was awkward — “lanky,” as she described — and lacked confidence. She can barely get any air under her “tiny legs” as she tries to hit a volleyball set to her. And the rest of her body was always playing catch up.
“I didn’t think I was going to be good,” said Huxoll.
The reality now — four short years later — is Huxoll is good. Good enough to own three school records, earn a college offer, and be the first volleyball player from Sutton to be named Tribland Player of the Year.
“You could see her potential,” said Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike. “You just needed to give her the right tools. With her height and athleticism, you could tell she was going to be a good volleyball player.”
‘A late bloomer’
“How did this happen?”
Huxoll sometimes asks herself that question.
She knows she isn’t a typical prospective college volleyball player, having only played the sport for six seasons.
That’s much shorter than most college-bound volleyball players in Nebraska.
And when Huxoll went out for the sport for the first time in the seventh grade, she made C team.
“If you would have told my parents while I was in junior high that I’d be playing volleyball in college, they would have called you crazy,” Huxoll said. “And I agree.”
Huxoll’s development into the 6-foot threat she is now was initially a slow burn. Then everything clicked all at once.
As a freshman she barely played, seeing the floor in nine sets — front row only — and registering just two kills.
“I wasn’t terribly great,” Huxoll said with a laugh.
After some tough convincing, she was sold on pursuing the game and advancing her skill set through club volleyball.
“And she just soaked up all of the instruction,” said Mohnike, who noticed a more finely-tuned player the following fall.
The growth in Huxoll’s game after that first club season alone was exponential. By next season, she was a starter for the Fillies. Her work ethic and competitive attitude transformed her into a gym rat.
“Liv was just in there all the time,” Mohnike said. “She was putting in all the extra time at open gyms and weights. She started going to camps in the summer.”
Confidence was also key.
“Finding that was huge for me because I wasn’t confident at all,” she said. “That’s grown me as a person and a player.”
Building a legacy
Huxoll still has to remind herself of the numbers she posted during her junior and senior seasons to believe how far she has come.
Sutton’s record boards now reflect her evolution from the tall, uncoordinated middle schooler to the sound, dynamic middle who recently announced her commitment to Metro State University, a NCAA Division II program in Denver.
Huxoll set three program records during her time with the Fillies. As a junior, she tied the record for kills in a single match and established a new season mark with 345.
During her senior campaign, Huxoll set and then reset the match record, which is now at 28. And after pounding 340 kills as a senior, she is now the career kills record holder with 757.
Huxoll credits her teammates, especially former setter Kate Griess, for reaching those heights.
“She could get anywhere to the ball and set me up,” Huxoll said. “In track, she was the other hurdler who just always was motivating any time I needed it.
“Being around players who are all good and wanted to be there was very nice.”
Beyond individual accolades — she was a first-team All-Tribland selection last season — Huxoll is most proud of how she and her teammates elevated the Sutton program to its highest season finish ever in 2021.
“Last year was one of my best experiences I’ve ever had,” Huxoll said. “Getting to the first-ever state volleyball championship (match) in our school’s history was a great memory.”
When Huxoll began playing volleyball, the Fillies had won two games that season (2017). They didn’t reach about .500 until that magical junior season when they were Class C-2 runners-up.
“I think she helped us set a tone for work ethic and what level we could play at as a program,” Mohnike said. “She was one of the parts that got us back to that level.”
Mohnike expressed the pride she felt in having one of her athletes receive a player of the year honor by remembering a photo from the aftermath of the state tournament finale in which Sutton was awarded silver medals.
“I was just so glad to give everyone a medal,” she said. “It makes me super proud of what we’ve built in Sutton, especially with players like Alivia.”