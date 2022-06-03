Nobody on the Sodbusters has a hotter bat than Aaron Harper and he was the one to produce the game-winning hit in Friday's ball game at Duncan Field.
The utility man from Northern Illinois University slapped a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Hastings past the Nebraska Prospects 2-1.
It was a win the Sodbusters (5-2) badly needed after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth during Thursday's 11-inning series finale against the Spearfish Sasquatch.
"I'm just so thrilled with the group we have," said head coach Luke Bay after the walk-off victory. "They want to win. They don't care how it happens, and it's just a lot of fun to coach this group."
Bay said Matt Lemke embodied that attitude when the Kansas State Wildcat offered to sacrifice bunt during his turn at the dish in the ninth with runners on first and second.
"He's had his struggles to start the year and he understands that," Bay said. "I was going to let him swing it, but he came to me and said he was going to lay one down and play team baseball."
The bunt did its job, advancing Tyson Gerdes and Garrett Kennedy into scoring position. Kennedy, on second, was the winning run, but the Sodbusters trailed 1-0 still.
Blake Scott was intentionally walked by the Prospects, a first-year team composed of college-bound high school seniors based in Omaha.
The strategy of placing a force out at ever base might have worked had Harper not been the next hitter.
The righty clubbed the sixth pitch of the at bat in a 2-2 count to the outfield. Both runners scored with ease.
"For someone we were sold on as a plus defender, Harper has been impressive with his bat," Bay said. "He's a vet who brings some knowledge to our team and we're obviously thrilled to have him."
The Prospects struck first in the game, scoring their lone run in the third on a double by Waverly native Nolan Brown.
But that was all they got off Sodbuster starter Jacob Watson, who pitches collegiately for the Franciscan University of Steubenville.
Watson deserved the win after eight strong innings where he scattered six hits and struck out five hitters. He also did not walk a single batter after Sodbuster pitching issued 17 free passes a night prior.
"Watson set the tone," Bay said. "For him to be aggressive in the zone, get weak contact and quick outs, he saved our bullpen. He kept us in it the whole night."
The Prospects out-hit the Sodbusters 6-5, but didn't take advantage of a two-out walk in the ninth against winning pitcher David Rudd-Grow.
"They're a talented bunch," Bay said of the Prospects. "They showed they have some good arms, who definitely have live stuff. Their lineup can swing it; they have some donkeys with some quick bats."
Prospects...................001 000 000 — 1 6 1
Sodbusters.................000 000 002 — 2 5 1
W — David Rudd-Grow. L — Mason Koch.
2B — P, Brown; S, Teagan Tamiya.