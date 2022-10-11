COLUMBUS — Rod Hartman was a proud coach and a proud dad on Tuesday as the Adams Central golf team concluded its run at the Class C state golf tournament in Columbus.
Hartman's team tied for fourth place, and his freshman daughter, Peyton, led the way.
Peyton Hartman closed her first state tournament with twin 87s for a composite 174. That score was good for sixth place in a field of 93 golfers.
It was more than she, or her dad and coach, had hoped for going into it.
"We talked about just finishing in the top half of the field," Rod Hartman said. "Before the season we talked about progressing each year. So top half freshman year, top 25 as a sophomore, top 10 as a junior. Then kind of see what happens."
Well, so much for that plan. Peyton shattered those expectations with a finishing round that featured eight pars.
"She seized the opportunity," her dad said. "She's overly-competitive to fault. And that's probably my fault. But she has high expectations for herself. Now maybe they're a little bit higher.
"I don't know if she just didn't understand how big of a deal the state tournament was or what, but she wasn't too worked up about it. She stayed mentally strong the whole way through."
As did teammate junior Sidney O'Dey, a returning state medalist, who didn't play her best golf this week but scrambled enough to still finish top 10.
O'Dey was ninth with a composite 177 after an 88 on Monday and 89 Tuesday.
"I expected her to be in the hunt," Hartman said of O'Dey. "She didn't have her best stuff but she toughed it out and battled, which is what we know her to do."
Those two helped AC secure a top-five team finish (773). They're a good starting point for next season, too, although Hartman said he saw incremental growth out of his other scorers as well.
Senior Maggie Rostvet "will be tough to replace," he said. Rostvet shot rounds of 97 and 101 and tied for 42nd.
"Maggie, Jersie (Diecker) and Hanna (Kull) were a big part of tying for fourth place," Hartman said.
"Anytime you're in the top five scoring, it's saying something about the quality of team you have. They all competed and didn't give up and that's all you can ask for."
Individual champion: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove led wire-to-wire and took home the solo crown with a 143 over 36-holes. She was 1-under for the tournament and 11 strokes ahead of second-place.
Team champion: Broken Bow medaled all four of its golfers, led by runner-up Camryn Johnson's 79-77 156.
Tribland: Superior's Rayne Biltoft finished 28th, carding 90 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday. The Wildcats were 12th as a team (818).
Team scores
1, Broken Bow 348-340 688; 2, Minden 364-362 726; 3, Scotus Central Catholic 379-370 749; T4, Adams Central 381-392 773; T4, Bergan 381-392 773; 6, O’Neill 392-394 786; 7, Valentine 390-397 786; 8, Oakland-Craig 398-405 803; T9, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 398-407 805; T9, Wayne 398-407 805; 11, Lincoln Christian 415-400 815; 12, Superior 407-411 818; 13, Lincoln Lutheran 402-422 824; 14, Hershey 442-442 884; 15, Chadron 440-457 897
Top 15 (medalists)
1, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 70-73 143; 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 79-77 156; 3, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 81-79 160; 4, Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 83-79 162; 5, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 84-83 167; 6, Peyton Hartman, Adams Central, 87-87 174; T7, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 90-86 176; T7, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 85-91 176; 9, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 88-89 177; 10, Olivia Prauner, Bergan, 90-88 178; T11, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 85-94 179; T11, Jocelyn Mumm, Bergan, 84-95 179; T13, Lainey Palmer 94-86 180; T13, Mia Hieben, Heartland, 92-88 180; T13, Riley Haschke, Wayne, 85-95 180