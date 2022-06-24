HARVARD — For 13-year-old Claire Williamson of Harvard, lifting the weight off her shoulders has become a challenge she embraces.
The daughter of Chad and Stephanie Williamson, the always-athletic 5-foot-5, 143-pound seventh-grader at Harvard Public Schools has become a national champion in the world of powerlifting, besting the competition at the U.S. Powerlifting National Championship in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Combining for a total weight count of 540.1 pounds (245 kg), Williamson's lifts included personal-best marks of 203.9 pounds (92.5 kg) in the squat, 99.2 pounds (45 kg) bench, and 237.5 (107.5 kg) deadlift.
"She's strong!" Chad said. "Powerlifting is good discipline, a good life lesson about working hard. After getting registered and qualified for nationals, she knew what it was going to take, and that was hard work. And she did every bit of that."
Williamson's phenomenal success in competition also includes several Nebraska state records set in a division above hers since her division wasn't represented at a tournament in which she competed.
"I'm really proud of myself and how I've been doing," Claire said. "I like getting stronger. I like to surprise people."
With her work ethic, it soon won't be a surprise.
"I like that (powerlifting) is like going against yourself instead of competing with a team. I work out four times a week for around 30 minutes and have to stick with it.
"I like working out with my dad. We're working out at school but looking to get (equipment) at our house."
Already an athlete competing in track, volleyball, basketball and dance, Williamson decided to take on powerlifting after being introduced to the sport by Cody Cahill, now the former head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher at Harvard.
Cahill introduced power lifting to his team's workout regimen in 2021 when Claire was in sixth grade. From the get-go, he noticed her dedicated mindset and lack of concern about looking too bulked up, both of which captured his attention, he said.
"It's hard for a 13-year-old to want to go to the weight room and try to get bigger," Cahill said. "You have to have a mindset where you're not afraid to get too bulky. She never really had that fear. You can't tell (by her size) she's a power lifter."
At the invitation of Blake Bunner, Harvard's powerlifting coach, Williamson competed in her first event in Verdigre on Feb. 26. That meet was followed by Harvard's powerlifting meet on March 26, and a meet held in Orchard on April 9.
After logging success at the local meets, Williamson decided to try her hand at a USA Powerlifting event April 23 in Fremont, which set the stage for her appearance at nationals June 9 in Las Vegas.
"It was completely out of the blue," Chad said of her decision to try powerlifting. "She just started really liking to lift weights through that summer program. It got to a point where I'd get home from work and she'd say, 'Dad, We have to go lift.' It was never about me saying, 'We have to go lift.' "
As surprising as her interest in the sport seemed to her family, there was never any hesitation from her parents about allowing Claire to compete in what, to them, had been a foreign and little-known sport. And with support from her 10-year-old brother, Kipton, she has continued to grow in strength and success through the sport.
Though natural athleticism and competitive nature certainly have contributed to her immediate success, Chad thinks his daughter's physical strength has been her primary advantage in competition.
Never a competitive weightlifter himself, Chad has assumed the role of helping Claire as much as possible through a workout regimen that doubles as father-daughter time. His hope is she'll stick with the sport, as college scholarships are certainly a possibility in light of the potential she has shown to date.
"Quite honestly, I really hope she sticks with it," Chad said. "She's obviously started pretty good with it. Midland University has a great powerlifting team and gives out scholarships, and I believe Concordia is starting a team this year. If it's something she enjoys doing and it helps pay for her college, why not?"
As Claire sees it, the sport already has afforded her numerous benefits in a short period of time. In addition to allowing her individual success, the strength gained has spilled over into her other competitive ventures as well.
"It's definitely helping my jumping as an outside hitter," she said. "I can definitely reach over the net now. Some of my high school friends who play volleyball are really surprised by how high I can jump. In dance, it has helped with my balance and footwork as well."
While she anticipates an even heavier learning curve going forward, Claire said she welcomes the challenge of making herself a better powerlifter. Thoughts of earning an athletic scholarship are hardly relevant at this point, she said.
Frankly, she doesn't need that kind of weight on her back going forward.
"I just hope to do better and beat my state records that I've set," she said. "I've had really good coaches. ... I'm really hoping to (power lift) in high school, (and) if I get scholarship offers for powerlifting, I'll take a look at them."