HARVARD — The Harvard Cardinals football team is coming off a 3-5 season last year with five starters returning this season.
“We are inexperienced with newcomers and youth,” said second-year coach Terry Owens. “Seniors need to work and get everyone better.”
The Cardinals will have to fill the void of Xavier Marburger at tailback. Marburger ran for 940 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Senior Latham Schumm will fill in that void. Schumm, 6-0, 165 pounds, was the second leading rusher last year as he ran for 155 yards on 35 carries.
Eric Villalbaso, 5-11, 190 pounds, will lead the Cardihals defensively. He was the leading tackler for Harvard last year with 92 total tackles, 33 for loss.
He also was named All-District defensive end last season. Schumm was second on the team with 71 total tackles, 34 for loss.
Owens thinks his defense could be a strength for the Warriors, and on offense he will see where the kids will fit the best.
Sept. 1 at Santee; Sept. 8 vs. Meridian; Sept. 15 vs. Dorchester; Sept. 22 at Red Cloud at 3 p.m.; Sept. 29 at S-E-M; Oct. 6 vs. Franklin; Oct. 13 at Shelton; Oct. 20 vs. Wilcox-Hildreth