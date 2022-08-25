HARVARD — Harvard head coach Gale Bly knows his team is young, but he’s been pleased with the improvement he’s seen in her squad.
“Our focus this summer was to get stronger and quicker and really focus on passing the ball,” said Bly. “I saw good improvement from the summer to the fall and with our small, young team it’s been very encouraging.”
The Cardinals will be 10 girls strong and led by senior Aimee Whetstine-Jones. Also returning to a starting role are juniors Cheyenne Gabriel, Zahna Reutzel, Taylor Brown, Jasmine Gonzalez and Harmony Rozmairek.
Looking to contribute this year for the Cardinals is sophomore Chloe Anderson and freshman Lillian Smith, Hannah Harms and Racha Jensen.
“Our biggest challenge is to get a little more self confident when situations get tight,” said Bly. “We need to learn to dig deep and create some good things for our team when the going gets the toughest. It should be a fun fall to watch us improve.”
Aug. 25 at Heatland Lutheran Tri w/Kenesaw; Aug. 30 at Silver Lake Tri w/Heartland lutheran; Sept. 1 at Franklin Quad; Sept. 10 at High Plains tourney; Sept. 13 at Kenesaw Tri w/Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 15 McCool Junction; Sept. 16 at Dorchester; Sept. 20 at Giltner Tri w/Axtell; Sept. 22 vs. Palmer; Sept. 27 at Harvard Double Tri w/Wilcox-Hildreth and Elba; Sept. 30 vs. SEM; Oct. 4 Loomis; Oct. 6 vs. Nebraska Lutheran; Oct. 7 at Franklin; Oct. 13 at Deshler Tri w/Blue Hill; Oct. 15-17 at Conference (Kenesaw)