KEARNEY — Bridger Kroos was missing something as he wandered toward the media tent early Monday afternoon.
“Has anyone seen a shoe?” Kroos, a sophomore at Kenesaw widely asked, hoping someone would have the correct answer.
Kroos retraced his steps down the final stretch of the cross country course at the Kearney Country Club.
Lopsided, he walked the hilly fairway asking away.
“Has anyone seen a shoe?”
When Kroos reached the finish line, where he felt his left shoe might have ended up after he kicked it off during the race, an answer was provided.
One of the student athletic trainers from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, which hosted and sponsored the event, believed she saw it had been picked up and placed near the tee box where awards are handed out.
That’s where I joined Bridger Kroos on his journey to find the lost Brooks running shoe, which couldn’t have been cheap.
“At mile one it came loose,” he told me as we trekked up the hill beyond the finish line where runners catch their breath — or try to, anyway — before being greeted by their parents and coaches.
“I thought, I’ve just got to keep running,” Kroos continued. “And one of my teammates actually went down around mile one, so I realized I’ve kind of got to move up and start placing.”
Kroos ran the final two miles — well, the majority of that distance — with one shoe firmly on and the other getting looser by the stride.
As the distance between him and the finish line shrunk, and Kroos approached a clump of other runners, he blew a tire.
“I just had to kick (the shoe) off,” he said.
The tactic paid off. It removed the worry from his mind of losing the shoe in stride and slipping, or even injuring himself, and actually propelled him a few places in the race.
“I ended up passing all of them,” said one-shoed Kroos, who finished 129th in a field of 243. He ran the five-kilometer race in 23:42.
The expedition for recovery of the lost shoe initially began with a concerned mother.
“She said, ‘What?!’ “ Kroos chuckled. “I was still pretty delusional.”
He wasn’t the only one. Plenty of runners, even this reporter, suffered from the 90-plus degree temperature and little to no breeze, which made water and shade priorities 1A and 1B. The rest, even missing shoes, took the backseat.
It’s bad journalism on my part, but I did not see the shoe recovery through. So, Bridger, I hope you were pointed in the right direction. I can’t imagine the shoe went far.
(Nobody would steal just one shoe, right?)