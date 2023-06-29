A shrine honoring those who have shone brightest on the baseball diamond in Hastings is now open for public viewing at Duncan Field.
Located behind the first-base bleachers, the Hastings American Legion Hall of Fame Shrine display was unveiled on Wednesday prior to the regularly scheduled American Legion games.
The display case, which was funded by longtime Legion sponsor and HOFer Cal Johnson of Johnson Imperial Homes, is open for viewing whenever the ballpark is open.
Johnson pitched and played under HOF coach Earl Applebee on the team’s state championship club in 1953, along with Tom Osborne, who manned the hot corner long before beginning his legendary career as coach of the University of Nebraska football team. The two friends were also teammates on the Hastings High School state basketball championship team in 1954.
Featured in the shrine are an extensive collection of photographs documenting the history of Hastings American Legion baseball at Duncan Field, with collectibles that include trophies from the Legion’s state championship teams, timeline reference materials, and photographs of the 28 players inducted into its Hall of Fame for careers enjoyed between its inaugural season in 1932 through present.
Included among the chosen are Johnny Hopp and Rick Henninger, the only two players from Hastings to reach the major leagues.
Hopp, a 14-year veteran who played outfield and first base for the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Braves and New York Yankees, played on the first Hastings Legion team. He was one of several Hopp family members who starred on sporting teams at Hastings High School during the 1930s.
Henninger, who pitched for the Texas Rangers in 1973, played Legion ball between 1964-66.
Also immortalized in the shrine display is the 2021 Hastings Little League team, which captured the city’s first-ever state Little League championship and made Nebraska’s second-ever Little League World Series appearance.
Hastings is one of few programs in the state where Little League and Legion programs operate under the same organizational umbrella, Shrine director Tate Mays said.
Mays, whose brother, Greg, was instrumental in creating the displays, is a Hastings baseball committee member and Hastings Little League commissioner.
“Nobody else has combined them (Little League and Legion) like we do,” Mays said.
Mays isn’t sure why the American Legion committee that initially launched the HOF in 1993 was discontinued in 1995.
Though the current committee reinstated HOF activity in 2014, the number of players included on the HOF roster falls considerably short of honoring the ample pool of talented players who represented the program through the years.
“There are a lot of people who were HOF-caliber players over the years of Hastings Legion baseball who are not included yet,” Mays said. “There should be a lot more.”
That said, Mays is thrilled that the Shrine will finally pay tribute to at least the select few who have been recognized to date. He hopes the display will draw attention to the quality of both the Hastings American Legion program and the field it calls home.
“I would find it hard to believe that there are any other American Legion baseball fields in the country that have a display like this,” he said. “In American Legion circles, Hastings is nationally known. We just want this Shrine to celebrate that past.
“We wanted to put something out there to show how great Hastings and Duncan Field are. I think it’s a cool thing for Hastings.”
